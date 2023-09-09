Wike Denies Petitioning EFCC To Investigate Former FCT Minister, Bello

79 SHARES Share Tweet Email Address * #mc_embed_signup{background:#fff; clear:left; font:14px Helvetica,Arial,sans-serif; width:90%;} /* Add your own Mailchimp form style overrides in your site stylesheet or in this style block. We recommend moving this block and the preceding CSS link to the HEAD of your HTML file. */(function($) {window.fnames = new Array(); window.ftypes = new Array();fnames[0]='EMAIL';ftypes[0]='email';fnames[1]='FNAME';ftypes[1]='text';fnames[2]='LNAME';ftypes[2]='text';}(jQuery));var $mcj = jQuery.noConflict(true);

The Minister of the Federal Capital Territory, Nyesom Wike, has denied petitioning the Economic and Financial Crimes Commission (EFCC) to investigate his predecessor, Muhammed Bello for allegedly embezzling funds allocated to the FCT.

Some online platforms (not THE WHISTLER) had alleged that Wike petitioned EFCC to investigate Bello for inflating contracts, approving green areas for residential buildings, and converting residential houses for commercial use.

However, Anthony Ogunleye, Director of Press at the Office of the FCT Minister, denied the allegations in a telephone conversation with THE WHISTLER on Saturday.

He described the publications as the handiwork of mischief makers plotting to malign the image of the new FCT minister.

“Its fake news, we are working on releasing a statement to officially deny the claims,” he told our correspondent.

Wike, a former governor of Rivers State, was inaugurated as minister of the FCT by President Bola Ahmed Tinubu on the 21st of August, 2023.

In his inaugural address, Wike had declared that the FCTA under his watch will demolish illegal structures in the nation’s capital, Abuja, adding that he was not afraid to step on toes.