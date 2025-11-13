Wike Denies Rift With Military, Insists On Rule Of Law

444 SHARES Share Tweet [mc4wp_form id=33047]

The Minister of the Federal Capital Territory (FCT), Nyesom Wike, has dismissed speculations suggesting a face-off between him and the Nigerian military over a disputed parcel of land in Abuja, insisting that his administration’s actions are guided strictly by the rule of law.

Recall on Tuesday, November 11, Wike and Lieutenant A.M. Yerima of the Nigerian Navy, who was deployed to secure a plot of land reportedly belonging to Awwal Zubairu Gambo, a former Chief of Naval Staff, clashed.

Wike had arrived with officials and security personnel had intended to enforce a demolition order, but were refused access by Yerima who calmly explained that he was acting on instructions from his superior officer.

The altercation escalated into a verbal standoff, as viral video footage showed the tense exchange between the minister and the Navl officer.

But speaking with journalists on Thursday in Abuja, Wike clarified that the controversy had been exaggerated by individuals seeking to create friction between his office and the armed forces.

He emphasised that he holds the military in high esteem and would never engage in actions that undermine their integrity or authority.

“Gentlemen, I have respect for the military. I will continue to respect them. So anybody trying to bring collision there, to say, Oh, he is having a problem with the military, it is not correct. I don’t have a problem with the military, and I will not have a problem,” Wike said.

He stressed that the issue in question involved a private individual, not the military institution, and that the government would not condone any attempt to obstruct officials carrying out lawful duties or distort Abuja’s master plan.

Wike in his explanation said, “If we are having a problem with the military, I know where to run to. If I don’t go to the Chief of Defence Staff, I will go to the Chief of Army Staff, or Chief of Naval Staff, or Air Force, or Chief of Defence Intelligence, or I will go to the President.

“But in this case, it had to do with a private individual. So how many people would I run to? If you have a problem with us, should I go to the President? Who does that?”

He further said his intervention became necessary after some top officials of the Federal Capital Territory Administration (FCTA) were assaulted while performing their lawful duties.

According to him, as Minister, he could not remain silent while his staff were being attacked.

“People have problems. We have tried to resolve them, but don’t use intimidation, don’t try to weaken the government. You cannot weaken the government. When we allow this now, others will follow suit. And then they will say, when it happened to this or that, what did you do?” he queried.

The minister explained that the FCTA remains committed to protecting Abuja’s master plan and ensuring that all developments comply with approved land use provisions.

He stressed that, “Government cannot function in a lawless society. If we allow one person to violate the rules because of who he is, others will follow. That is how impunity begins. We must learn to obey the law irrespective of who is involved.”

Wike recalled that similar situations had occurred in the past, including an incident involving the Nigerian Police when illegal structures were being erected under a power line. According to him, the issue was amicably resolved after the intervention of the Inspector-General of Police.

He added that the FCTA had, on several occasions, engaged military authorities on land ownership issues and that such matters were always resolved institutionally, not through confrontation.

“Whenever there is a matter that concerns the military, I know who to talk to, the Chief of Defence Staff, the Service Chiefs, or even the President. We resolve issues institutionally, not through confrontation,” he reiterated.

The Minister also cautioned the media against sensational reporting and urged journalists to verify information before publication.

“Report to us accurately. Do investigative journalism. Don’t twist facts or take statements out of context,” Wike advised.

While reflecting on his time as Rivers State governor, Wike said his commitment to the rule of law and protection of citizens’ rights had always guided his decisions.

He said, “You are told to obey legal orders, not orders that are illegal. So if, because you are a security aide, your superior orders you to shoot someone, do you think you will not be charged with murder? Leadership is about taking tough decisions guided by conscience and the law.”

He dismissed accusations of high-handedness, saying those who misunderstand his resolve often confuse firmness with arrogance.

“You can’t make everybody happy, even in your own house. But once your conscience is clear that you are doing the right thing, you stand by it,” the minister said.

Wike reaffirmed his loyalty to President Bola Tinubu’s vision of restoring order, discipline, and sanity to the Federal Capital Territory.

He vowed that the ongoing enforcement against illegal developments, land grabbing, and encroachment would continue without compromise.

“As long as I remain FCT Minister, the law will take its course. Abuja must reflect the image of Nigeria, disciplined, planned, and lawful,” he added.