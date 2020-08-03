WIke Donates 41 SUVs To Judges, Urges Them To Shun Politics

54 SHARES Share Tweet

Governor Nyesom Wike has donated 41 Sports Utility Vehicles (SUV) to judges in Rivers state.

Wike said judges must be independent and free from any external influence so as to carry out their responsibilities without fear or favor.

The state’s Commissioner for Information and Communications, Paulinus Nsirim, disclosed this in a statement on Monday(floated on the Governor’s Facebook page).

“Governor Wike was speaking at the handing over of 41 Sport Utility Vehicles to Judges in the State Judiciary as well as seven Judges of the State origin serving in the Federal Judicial Service.

“Adjudication and politics are incompatible extremes hence, no judge can be both and legitimately claim to be an independent and impartial adjudicator,” the statement partly read.

According to the governor, his administration had done well for the justice sector, unlike previous administrations.

“Even though my administration inherited a judiciary that was completely neglected and judicial officers were treated with disdain, we made a commitment to change the unfortunate narrative,” he claimed.

On her part, the State Chief Judge, Justice Adanma Iyaye – Lamikanra lauded the governor for the gesture shown to the state judiciary.

The governor’s statement further reads:

“Heads of the country’s judicial system should positively address the identifiable weaknesses and processes that have continued to create room for judicial corruption.

“The transformation agenda in the state judiciary under my administration is based on the fact that we believe that judges and magistrates who toil on a daily basis to dispense justice and advance societal peace need to be taken care of.

“Therefore, the rule of law, independence of the judiciary and effective delivery of justice are on the top priority of my administration.”