Wike Faction Expels Makinde, Bala, George, Others

311 SHARES Share Tweet [mc4wp_form id=33047]

… Dissolves Oyo, Bauchi, Ekiti, Lagos Chapters

A faction of the Peoples Democratic Party (PDP), has announced the expulsion of the Oyo State Governor, Seyi Makinde; the Bauchi State Governor, Bala Mohammed and the Governor of Zamfara State, Dauda Lawal.

The faction, backed by the Minister of the Federal Capital Territory (FCT), Nyesom Wike, also announced the expulsion of a former PDP Deputy National Chairman, Chief Bode George; Chairman of the Board of Trustees (BoT), Senator Adolphus Wabara; newly elected National Chairman, Kabiru Tanimu Turaki; and newly elected National Secretary, Taofeek Arapaja.

Details shortly…