Wike Faults Contractor As Appeal Court Complex Misses Another Construction Deadline

The Minister of the Federal Capital Territory (FCT), Nyesom Wike, has reaffirmed the administration’s commitment to strengthening judicial infrastructure while expressing displeasure over delays in the construction of the Court of Appeal office complex in Abuja.

Wike spoke during a monitoring visit to two major judicial projects, the Judges’ Quarters in Katampe District and the Appeal Court Complex in Daki Biyu District, where he assessed progress and interacted with journalists on Wednesday.

The Minister emphasised that the judiciary is an indispensable pillar of Nigeria’s democracy and must be adequately supported.

“We are committed to providing infrastructure for the judiciary and ensuring dignified working conditions for judges,” he said, stressing that quality infrastructure boosts judicial confidence and enhances the credibility of the justice system.

Wike said President Bola Tinubu places special priority on the welfare and administrative environment of judicial officers.

He said, “These are the things that make them have confidence in doing their jobs… and by doing so, they will command public confidence in the judiciary.

“The judiciary has to be empowered because of the role they play in sustaining our democracy.”

After inspecting the Judges’ Quarters, Wike expressed satisfaction with the quality and timely progress of work.

However, at the Appeal Court Complex, the minister criticised the contractor’s inability to meet delivery deadlines.

The project had initially been scheduled for completion in September, but the contractor requested a new deadline for December 2025, which Wike found unrealistic.

“I don’t think even this December they are talking about is possible,” he said, adding that “Yes, the work is going on well, but finishing requires a lot of time… I don’t believe these people will hand over. I really don’t think so. Probably, they will hand over by January, but that was not what we expected at all.”

Wike used the visit to reiterate that the FCT Administration, under President Tinubu’s Renewed Hope Agenda, is committed to modernizing and expanding facilities that support the work of judges, magistrates, and court staff.

He stressed that such investments are essential to enhancing productivity, public trust, and the overall functioning of Nigeria’s justice system.

The FCT Administration embarked on a series of infrastructure upgrades across judicial institutions, including residential quarters, court complexes, and administrative facilities.

The Katampe Judges’ Quarters is one of the flagship projects aimed at improving the welfare and living standards of judicial officers.