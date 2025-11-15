Wike Faults Expulsion From PDP

222 SHARES Share Tweet [mc4wp_form id=33047]

The Minister of the Federal Capital Territory (FCT), Nyesom Wike, has dismissed his expulsion from the Peoples Democratic Party (PDP) as nothing more than an early “Dirty December in November”, describing the party members who supported the action at the 2025 National Convention in Ibadan, Oyo State, as intoxicated.

The minister’s reaction was conveyed in a statement on Saturday, signed by his Senior Special Assistant on Public Communications and Social Media, Lere Olayinka.

“They went to Ibadan to start Dirty December in November. When people decide to start their own dirty December early, one can’t help but ignore whatever comes out of their mouths,” he said.

Earlier, the PDP, at its National Convention on Saturday, voted unanimously to expel Wike, factional chairman, Samuel Anyanwu, and former Ekiti State Governor Ayo Fayose over alleged anti-party activities.

The motion for their expulsion was moved by the party’s founding member, Chief Bode George, and seconded by Bauchi State Governor, Bala Mohammed.

The expulsions took place despite several court orders halting the convention, including one issued the previous day.

Several senior party leaders, including a former President of the Senate, had urged the Damagum-led faction to respect the judiciary and avoid actions capable of deepening divisions within the party.

However, Olayinka’s statement suggested that the gathering was largely a social affair rather than a serious party meeting, implying that the decisions and statements from the convention, including the expulsions, should not be taken seriously.

“They gathered in Ibadan to do a social party, enjoyed themselves and got intoxicated; they are free to say anything,” he said.