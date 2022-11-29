Wike, G-5 Governors To Announce Support For Rival Presidential Candidate

79 SHARES Share Tweet Email Address * #mc_embed_signup{background:#fff; clear:left; font:14px Helvetica,Arial,sans-serif; width:90%;} /* Add your own Mailchimp form style overrides in your site stylesheet or in this style block. We recommend moving this block and the preceding CSS link to the HEAD of your HTML file. */(function($) {window.fnames = new Array(); window.ftypes = new Array();fnames[0]='EMAIL';ftypes[0]='email';fnames[1]='FNAME';ftypes[1]='text';fnames[2]='LNAME';ftypes[2]='text';}(jQuery));var $mcj = jQuery.noConflict(true);

Having failed to reach a compromise with Atiku Abubakar, the presidential candidate of the Peoples Democratic Party, PDP, Rivers State Governor Nyesom Wike, and four other governors are set to announce the presidential candidate they will support for the 2023 election.

Wike made this revelation on Tuesday during the inauguration of Rukpokwu-Rumuapu-Izo-Ogbodo Igwuruta Link Road at Rumuapu, Obio-Akpor Local Government Area of the state.

The governor and those of Abia, Enugu, Oyo and Benue have demanded the resignation of Iyorchia Ayu, the PDP National Chairman.

They have complained that Ayu is from the same region with Atiku, frowning at the concentration of the party’s leadership in one region.

Atiku has rejected the idea. Ayu has vowed to stay on while at a time called Wike and his group “little children” who did not know when the PDP was formed.

Following the impasse, the group which has metamorphosed into Integrity Group, has withdrawn their support for Atiku while courting rival political candidates.

Wike particularly has hosted the presidential candidates of the Labour Party, Peter Obi and New Nigeria People’s Party, Musa Kwankwaso, who commissioned various projects or n the state.

He also hosted Ebonyi State Governor, Dave Umahi, who also commissioned projects.

But as the presidential election is less than 87 days away, Wike promised that the group which expanded to include former governors, ministers, lawmakers and high ranking members of the party across the country will announce their choice of candidate soon.

“I will tell you where we will vote. These ones (governorship, senatorial, reps and state assemblies candidates) I mentioned, make sure you come and vote for them.

“Very soon, we’ll meet in our houses and take decision where we are going to,” the governor said.

He expressed optimism that, “You will work for a party that has come to your aid, a party that has brought dividends of democracy.

“If the people of Rukpokwu are not happy, will they be here? Governance is all about the happiness of the people.

“When the people are happy, we are happy. So, if I come here to address you everybody will listen to me.”

Speaking on the new security initiative brought to the state, he emphasized that, “Yesterday (Monday), the Inspector General of Police came and we commissioned the Intelligence and Surveillance Centre.

“I tell all who may be thinking of kidnapping, the time is over.

“As it is now, in that Intelligence Centre, we will be watching you on screen. Anywhere you are on the road we are seeing you.

“That period is over when you think you will commit a crime and run away,” the former Minister of State for Education said.