Wike Gifts N220 Million To 11 Families Of Slain Police Officers In Rivers State

Governor of Rivers State, Nyesom Ezenwo Wike, has promised to give 20 million naira to the families of each of the eleven police personnel killed by gunmen during recent attacks on police formations in the state.

The governor, who made the announcement during a condolence visit to the Commissioner of Police, Friday Eboka and officers of the State Police Command on Monday, tasked them to henceforth be on the offensive against perpetrators of the heinous acts.

Governor Wike, while addressing officers and men at the Police Officers Mess in Port Harcourt, said his visit was to commiserate with them over the death of some of their colleagues who lost their lives while protecting the state.

He said the state’s gesture was to show the bereaved families that their loved ones never died in vain.

The governor described as heart-wrenching the unwarranted killing of policemen who were legitimately protecting lives and property of citizens of the country.

“In the past two to three weeks, we have lost eleven police officers and men. This is a dark period for us in the State.”

He lamented that those who carried out the dastardly killings have coldheartedly turned the wives of the slain policemen to widows and rendered their children fatherless for no just cause.

Governor Wike charged the state Police Command to be more proactive to ward-off further attacks, and resolve never again to condone the killing of its personnel by those who are bent on instigating crisis in the country.

The governor reiterated that no amount of vicious attacks or intimidation can compel Rivers State to become part of any secession agenda. He maintained that the people of Rivers State believe in the unity of the Nigerian State.