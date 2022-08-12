‘Wike Has A Case’ — Reactions As Rivers Gov Asks Court To Disqualify Atiku, Declare Him PDP Presidential Candidate

150 SHARES Share Tweet

Reactions have trailed Governor Nyesom Wike’s suit seeking the removal of Atiku Abubakar as the presidential candidate of the Peoples Democratic Party (PDP).

Wike, in the suit marked FHC/ABJ/CS/782/2022, wants the Federal High Court Abuja to determine whether Sokoto State Governor, Aminu Tambuwal’s withdrawal from the PDP presidential primary while voting had commenced was unlawful.

The Rivers governor, alongside his co-litigant, Newgent Ekamon, is also asking the court to determine if votes transferred to Atiku by Tambuwal are not invalid.

The plaintiffs named the PDP, the Independent National Electoral Commission, Tambuwal, and Atiku as first, second, third and fourth respondents, respectively.

They said if the issues, amongst eight others, are deemed justifiable the court should “cancel the transfer of votes and a corresponding order restraining the 3rd respondent’s withdrawal in the primary was done after voting had commenced.”

Amongst nine reliefs sought, Wike and Ekamon want an order manding INEC to remove Atiku from “its list of candidates in the 2023 presidential election” having allegedly connived with the PDP to take undue advantage of Tambuwal’s withdrawal in his favour.

They also asked the court to order the PDP to “declare the 2nd applicant (Wike), a presidential aspirant in the May 28 and May 29 primary as the winner of the aforesaid primary with a corresponding order directing the 1st respondent (PDP) to forward his name as the candidate to contest the presidential election in 2023.”

Ekamon, in a supporting affidavit, argued that: “The third respondent (Tambuwal) speaking twice before stepping down from the contest, persuaded all his delegates who were going to vote for him to vote for the 4th respondent (Atiku).

“The 1st (PDP) and 4th (Atiku) respondents who also wanted the votes desperately agreed with the 3rd (Tambuwal) and assigned 3rd (Tambuwal) respodnent’s votes to the 4th (Atiku) respondent and increased his votes to win the 2nd applicant (Wike).

“The 2nd applicant (Wike) won the primaries if the votes of the 3rd respondent (Tambuwal) had not been transferred or assigned to the 4th respondent (Atiku).”

At the presidential primary held on May 28, the Rivers governor had scored 237 votes to emerge the second position behind Atiku who polled 371 votes.

But Atiku, a former vice president, was able to defeat Wike after getting Tambuwal to withdraw from the race at the last minute and back him.

Atiku Abubakar declared winner of PDP presidential primary election held on May 28, 2022.

Wike’s problem with Atiku, however, stemmed from the vice president’s choice of Delta State Governor, Ifeanyi Okowa, as his running mate against the recommendation of a PDP panel.

The fresh PDP crisis is now generating reactions among Nigerians on social media.

While some believe that Wike “has a case” against Atiku, some supporters of Atiku accused the Rivers governor of attempting to jeopardize PDP’s chances of winning the February 25 presidential election. Below are some of the reactions:

@Idrisdachief: “If Truly Tambuwal’s votes were transferred to Atiku after Votes had commenced, Wike has a case. My concerns are why did he take so long to file this suit? I think he should just move to the APC and stop wasting everyone’s time.”

@PebaaVictor1: “Gov Wike sued Atiku and Tambuwa, this is very laughable. Gov Wike should accept what he preaches at the state level, that party is supreme. It’s very obvious that gov Wike is doing spoiled game to PDP. He should copy the gesture of Amaechi, Osibanjo and others.”

@ChiMemeh: “It is obvious that the PDP made the right decision by fielding Atiku as their candidate. Wike would’ve disgraced the party with his tantrums like a kid that lost his candy. Those reminding us of his sacrifices in the past should also remember that he wasn’t the only one that did.”

@Ckonero: “Gov Wike sues Atiku and Tambuwal- this is a very high level of desperation exhibited by Wike and it’s definitely not going to end well. My advice to Wike, pls concentrate on creating opportunities for Rivers people.”

@saraaky: “Wike is trying to be relevant. Greed will swallow him. My dear, it is better we know wike than relying on him just for him to do anti-party in the dying hours. That was how kwankwaso betrayed Atiku 2019 in kano after all that Atiku did to him. Fact is better know your Enemy.”

@Besuccesfull7: “Wike is playing the politics That Atiku and Tambuwal played, but how did PDP do this horrible mistake? How can Tambuwal step down while the election is ongoing, after figuring out he won’t win he transferred his votes to Atiku to beat Wike.”