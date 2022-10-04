Wike Hopeful After 4-Hour BoT Meeting Resolved Nothing

63 SHARES Share Tweet Email Address * #mc_embed_signup{background:#fff; clear:left; font:14px Helvetica,Arial,sans-serif; width:90%;} /* Add your own Mailchimp form style overrides in your site stylesheet or in this style block. We recommend moving this block and the preceding CSS link to the HEAD of your HTML file. */(function($) {window.fnames = new Array(); window.ftypes = new Array();fnames[0]='EMAIL';ftypes[0]='email';fnames[1]='FNAME';ftypes[1]='text';fnames[2]='LNAME';ftypes[2]='text';}(jQuery));var $mcj = jQuery.noConflict(true);

The meeting for peaceful resolution of the crisis besetting the Peoples Democratic Party, PDP, has ended in deadlock after four hours of deliberation.

The meeting which held in Port Harcourt, Rivers State between the State governor and a team led by the acting Chairman of the party’s Board of Trustees, BoT, Adolphus Wabara, could not arrive at a resolution to allow the Group of Five governors, G-5, led by Wike join the party’s presidential election campaign.

After the closed-door meeting, Wabara briefed the waiting journalists saying, “This meeting took about four hours. We have not concluded. It’s always easy to destroy, but to make peace takes some time. I think we are better informed, gotten some information.

“You know every coin has two sides. We have been briefed by his Excellency. So we will go back to Abuja to re-digest all we gathered from His Excellency, very frank talks, but one good thing is that this family remains one, still under that umbrella called PDP.

“And by the special grace of God, we will end up victorious and end up at the Villa in 2023 with his (Wike’s) cooperation and support of all the other governors, four of them. No doubt we will make progress.

“In concrete terms, it’s work in progress. This is the first time the BOT is coming to see his Excellency and for your information he is also a member. We rubbed minds. We will find a solution to all the problems, very soon.

“The presidential campaigns have started and it is the policy of our party that we all go home and His Excellency is here, campaigning for the party. I will go to Abia state where I come from to campaign. There is no ballot box for me in Abuja. Everyone of us here is from one zone or the other.

“Our governor here is a PDP governor. Even if he hasn’t come out to campaign, he has campaigned already with all the projects he has given Rivers and Nigeria as we speak.

“I’m an Acting Chairman of the BOT. I don’t have the exclusivity to tell you what the BOT will come up with. We have come here, we are going back. We will convene a meeting of the BOT, brief them, and that’s when Nigeria would hear where the BOT stands.

“Since it’s an advisory body and conscience of the party, we will be there to tell the party the truth, nothing but the truth on our findings,” the former Senate President said.

Speaking also, Wike said, “To add to what the BOT Acting Chairman has said, peace is the most important thing to have unity. Even if it takes you longer days, what is important is that the house is united for the war coming ahead.

“So the issue of whether they achieve peace today or not is immaterial. What matters is that at the end of the day, PDP is a united house. I think that is the message being conveyed.

“We have said repeatedly that we are not leaving the party, but that does not mean there are no internal issues that ought to be sorted out. I think what they are here for is to sort out some internal issues. That point has been made.

“Of course I’m hopeful. It is only a dead person that is not hopeful. Being alive is ultimately that you are hopeful.”