Wike Imposes 22-Hour Movement Restriction In FCT Ahead Council Polls

Residents of Abuja will face a temporary restriction of movement from 8:00 p.m. on Friday until 6:00 p.m. on Saturday following a directive by the Minister of the Federal Capital Territory (FCT), Nyesom Wike.

The restriction is part of security measures put in place ahead of the area council elections scheduled for Saturday across the nation’s capital. Authorities said the move is aimed at ensuring adequate security and guaranteeing a smooth and orderly conduct of the polls.

The decision, which received President Bola Tinubu’s approval, also includes declaring Friday a work-free day. The measure is intended to give residents sufficient time to prepare for the election and participate in the democratic process.

According to officials, security agencies have been strategically deployed across the FCT to enforce compliance with the directive. Residents are expected to remain indoors during the restricted hours, except for accredited electoral officials, security personnel, and eligible voters who may need to access polling units.

Government authorities emphasized that the restriction is a temporary precaution designed to prevent security breaches, electoral malpractice, and other disruptions that could undermine the credibility of the exercise.

Residents have been urged to cooperate fully with law enforcement agencies and adhere strictly to the guidelines to ensure a peaceful and successful election.

The FCT Administration reiterated its commitment to safeguarding lives and property, assuring citizens that normal movement and activities would resume immediately after the restriction period ends on Saturday evening.