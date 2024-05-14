Wike Left Huge Debt Burden For Me – Gov Fubara

413 SHARES Share Tweet [mc4wp_form id=33047]

Rivers State Governor, Siminalayi Fubara, has said he inherited huge debt burden from the previous administration of ex-governor Nyesom Wike.

He revealed that numerous contractors remain unpaid for projects commissioned under his predecessor.

Speaking at the inauguration of a reconstructed road in Eleme Local Government Area on Tuesday, Governor Fubara emphasized his commitment to transparency.

The Governor said, “My story as a person will not be complete if Eleme is not mentioned, that is the truth. Maybe, if I have not started from Eleme, I will not get to Level 14. At least I started here before I got to Level 14.

“And for the records, this contract was awarded to CCECC on the 14th of August 2023 not by ‘I’ but by this administration and as we go further, we will be going with a White Paper showing records and amounts this project was awarded.”

He pointed out the ongoing challenges of managing debts from previous projects, some amounting to millions or billions.

“This project was awarded at N6.7bn and I can say boldly no kobo is remaining, we have paid the contractor completely without owing. The purpose of this is to let the world know that if there is one problem this administration has it is debts.

“Most of the projects commissioned (by the last administration), the contractors are still coming for their balance payments running into millions and billions. I have said I don’t want to talk because I am part of that system but when they keep pushing me, i will say it so that we will see the nyansh of the fowl.

“But let us leave that one until when they are ready, we will also be ready. The small one we are doing now, they are not sleeping, I wonder what will happen when we do the big one.

“You know I am not a long talker but the few ones I will say the internet will be in trouble. You might be wondering why I invited the Abia State Governor, it is because he is not an artificial integrity man but an action integrity man,” he stated.

He contrasted his approach with the federal government, highlighting the lack of external obstacles faced by his administration.

“I heard someone saying when we came in, we were fighting Federal Government. FG did not use any instrument of State to frustrate you, our scenarios are quite different. If we are fighting FG, it’s a different matter, we are talking about a FG that is giving us support while there is a rat inside the house eating the bag of garri. You can imagine such a situation but we have already set the otapiapia for that rat,” Fubara clarified.