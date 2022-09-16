Wike Loses Out As PDP Names Northerner Atiku’s Campaign DG, Ekweremadu Makes List

87 SHARES Share Tweet Email Address * #mc_embed_signup{background:#fff; clear:left; font:14px Helvetica,Arial,sans-serif; width:90%;} /* Add your own Mailchimp form style overrides in your site stylesheet or in this style block. We recommend moving this block and the preceding CSS link to the HEAD of your HTML file. */(function($) {window.fnames = new Array(); window.ftypes = new Array();fnames[0]='EMAIL';ftypes[0]='email';fnames[1]='FNAME';ftypes[1]='text';fnames[2]='LNAME';ftypes[2]='text';}(jQuery));var $mcj = jQuery.noConflict(true);

Rivers State Governor, Nyesom Wike, and his camp have lost out in the composition of the Peoples Democratic Party Presidential Campaign Council, PDPPCC, after the governor’s arch-rival and Sokoto State governor, Aminu Tambuwal, was named as the Director General.

Tambuwal was Wike’s political associate until May when they appeared to feud over the zoning of the PDP presidential ticket. Tambuwal later stepped down for Atiku Abubakar during the party primary to enable him defeat Wike.

Wike’s camp has remained adamant in their demand for the resignation of Iyorchia Ayu as the National Chairman of the party, to allow for a party member from the South West to take over.

The ensuing crisis affected the early composition of the party’s PCC. But with the release late Thursday, Wike and his camp, who were expected to produce the Director-General of the campaign, were schemed out.

According to Umar Bature, PDP national organising secretary who announced the list, PDP governors are among the members, including Nyesom Wike.

Oyo State governor, Seyi Makinde, who was rumoured to have been tipped by the Wike’s camp to emerge as the Director-General ,was rather named as vice chairman (south).

The party named Udom Emmanuel, governor of Akwa Ibom, as the chairman of the campaign council; while Aminu Tambuwal, governor of Sokoto, was appointed as the director-general.

Bala Mohammed, governor of Bauchi State, was listed as the vice-chairman of the council (north).

Also included in the list is Ike Ekweremadu, a former senate president, who is standing trial in the UK over alleged organ harvesting.

Among the PCC of the party are Liyel Imoke, former governor of Cross River, as deputy director-general of Operations; Adewale Oladipo as deputy director-general, Administration; Raymond Dokpesi as deputy director-general, Technical and Systems; and Okwesilieze Nwodo, as deputy director-general, Research and Strategy.

Members of the campaign council will be inaugurated on September 28, in Abuja according to Bature.