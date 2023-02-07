Wike Moves Against Expulsion From PDP

47 SHARES Share Tweet Email Address * #mc_embed_signup{background:#fff; clear:left; font:14px Helvetica,Arial,sans-serif; width:90%;} /* Add your own Mailchimp form style overrides in your site stylesheet or in this style block. We recommend moving this block and the preceding CSS link to the HEAD of your HTML file. */(function($) {window.fnames = new Array(); window.ftypes = new Array();fnames[0]='EMAIL';ftypes[0]='email';fnames[1]='FNAME';ftypes[1]='text';fnames[2]='LNAME';ftypes[2]='text';}(jQuery));var $mcj = jQuery.noConflict(true);

In a move akin to a coup against the leadership of the Peoples Democratic Party, Governor of Rivers State, Nyesom Wike, has secured a court injunction stopping the party from expelling him.

THE WHISTLER learnt that plans by the PDP leadership to expel him for anti-party activities had leaked to the governor who promptly went to court to pre-empt the plot.

The governor through his lawyer, J. Y. Musa, rushed to court on Monday with an application dated 2nd of January for an order stopping Ayu (4th defendant) from expelling him.

Filed as motion ex-parte before Justice James Omotosho of the Federal High Court of Abuja, Wike also sought for an order of the court granting him leave to serve the motion on notice, originating motion and all other processes of the court in the suit on the 1st to 5th respondents by substituted means, by pasting all the said processes at the PDP National Secretariat immediately.

Others joined in the application seen by THE WHISTLER included the PDP, its National Working Committee (NWC) and National Executive Committee (NEC), the National Secretary of PDP, Samuel Anyanwu, and the Independent National Electoral Commission (INEC) as 1st, 2nd, 3rd, 5th & 6th respondents respectively.

After listening to Wike’s plea, Justice Omotosho granted all the reliefs sought, stating that,“All parties in this suit shall maintain peace and shall not take any action or step or act that may make the outcome of the motion on notice dated and filed on 2nd February, 2023 nugatory and worthless.

“That any act or step or action made so as to make the outcome of the motion on notice dated and filed on 2nd February, 2023 nugatory shall be a nullity.

“That leave is hereby granted to the applicant (Wike) to serve the originating motion, motion on notice and all other processes of this court in this suit on the 1st to 5th respondents by substituted means to wit, by pasting all the said processes of court on PDP National Secretariat, Wadata Plaza, Wuse Zone 5, Federal Capital Territory, Abuja,” he said.

The matter was adjourned to February 14 for hearing.