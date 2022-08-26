Wike Opens Up About Tinubu, Says ‘Consultations Ongoing’ Despite London Meeting With Atiku

103 SHARES Share Tweet Email Address * #mc_embed_signup{background:#fff; clear:left; font:14px Helvetica,Arial,sans-serif; width:90%;} /* Add your own Mailchimp form style overrides in your site stylesheet or in this style block. We recommend moving this block and the preceding CSS link to the HEAD of your HTML file. */(function($) {window.fnames = new Array(); window.ftypes = new Array();fnames[0]='EMAIL';ftypes[0]='email';fnames[1]='FNAME';ftypes[1]='text';fnames[2]='LNAME';ftypes[2]='text';}(jQuery));var $mcj = jQuery.noConflict(true);

Rivers State Governor, Nyesom Wike, has admitted meeting with the presidential candidate of the ruling All Progressives (APC), Asiwaju Bola Ahmed Tinubu.

Wike, while speaking at the Port Harcourt International Airport on arrival from London on Friday, said his meeting with Tinubu was part of consultations between his team and presidential candidates of various political parties in the country.

The Rivers Governor finally met with the presidential candidate of his party, the Peoples Democratic Party (PDP), Atiku Abubakar, after months of being at loggerheads over the latter’s refusal to pick him as his vice-presidential running mate.

Atiku, during the meeting held at The Carlton Tower Jumeirah Hotel, reportedly appealed to Wike not to quit the PDP over his grievance with him. The meeting was also believed to be a deliberate move to stop the Rivers Governor from supporting Tinubu in the February 25 presidential election.

But while the meeting is expected to put at end to his rift Atiku, Wike told journalists at Airport that “consultation is ongoing” to determine his stand.

“I can confirm that this is the first time as a team that we are meeting with presidential candidates. We met with the presidential candidate of the All Progressives Congress, APC and we met with our leader, former president of Nigeria, Olusegun Obasanjo,” The Nation quoted Wike to have said.

“We met the presidential candidate of Labour Party. We also met with our presidential candidate, Atiku Abubakar. For whatever it’s worth, consultation is ongoing.

“Whatever we are talking about, is for the interest of Nigeria and Nigerians. It is not parochial and tied to one person or group of persons. We believe that with what is going on, it will be for the interest of Nigerians at the end of the day.”

Governor Wike further seized the opportunity to hit back at former Jigawa Governor, Sule Lamido, who had asked PDP leaders to “forget about Wike” because the governor’s influence in Rivers would soon fade away.

“Leadership is not about you and your family. Leadership is about everybody.

It’s unfortunate that we are in a country now where a man finishes eight years as a governor and brings his own son as a governor too and as member of National Assembly,” Wike said, referring to Lamido whose son is seeking election to the National Assembly in 2023.

“It’s only in this part of the world that you can see that, when we are talking about poverty everywhere. These are people who do not mean well for this Nigeria.

“The only identity they have in this country is religion and ethnicity, nothing more. It’s either, I’m a Christian or I’m a Muslim. I’m a Fulani or I’m an Igbo. Nigeria cannot move forward except they think it will be them. That’s where we are.

“We are in a country where someone with primary school certificate can be appointed Minister of Foreign Affairs. That tells you how bad this country has become.

“But with our consultation, all these will be a thing of the past. No amount of intimidation or blackmail will deter us. We are determined to right the wrong.”

Wike travelled to the British capital in company with Governors Samuel Ortom of Benue State, Seyi Makinde of Oyo, and Okezie Ikpeazu of Abia, among others.