Wike Promises To Expose ‘Truth’ About Intrigues In PDP

Share Pin Share 0 Shares

Despite relentless overtures being made from the leadership and stakeholders of the Peoples Democratic Party, PDP, to arrest the crisis in the party, the Rivers State Governor, Nyesom Wike, has promised to speak and reveal the “truth” about problems in the party very soon.

Wike who has not spoken since he was overlooked by the presidential candidate of the PDP, Atiku Abubakar, almost two months ago has caused anxiety over his status in the party.

The anxiety has heightened over the weeks as he has allegedly refused to pick calls from Atiku and his camp or participate in the party’s activities.

The tough talking govenor had lost out to Atiku as the presidential candidate of the party in May and was overlooked as the party’s vice presidential candidate despite being overwhelmingly chosen by the 17-man committee set up by the party to help choose the VP candidate.

Atiku overruled the committee and settled for Delta State Governor, Ifeanyi Okowa.

This has divided the party with the pro-Wike camp insisting that Atiku must lead a delegation to the governor for settlement.

Alongside Wike are governors of Enugu, Abia, Oyo and Benue states as well as former Governor of Ekiti State, Ayo Fayose, all feeling aggrieved at the development and threatening to decamp.

Wike also has party supporters in Cross River, Edo, Anambra, Kano and many other states, all sympathetic to his cause.

Although Samuel Ortom, the Benue State Governor, said few days ago that they will not decamp, Wike’s latest promise to speak appears to be another move that may further polarise the party and widing the gulf.

In a tweet on Saturday evening, the governor said, “I will speak soon and Nigerians will know the truth of all that has transpired in the PDP in recent times.”

THE WHISTLER contacted Emeka Woke, the governor’s chief of staff, on the latest development but was not reachable.

However, a source in the governor’s camp said the former Minister of State for Education wants to put the record straight.

“He wants to set the record straight and not decamp.”

Asked if this will bring peace in the party in the manner he’s going about it, he said, “Well, he’s a Govenor of a state and not party leader. There’s a national chairman of the party whose duty is to lead well and bring peace not the governor’s.”

He also said the Governor wants to speak because the presidential candidate of the party said certain unsavoury things during his TV interview few days ago.

Atiku has appeared on the Arise TV saying, “I chose who I can work with.” The statement the Wike camp said, “it’s a slap on the Govenor. He’s demonising somebody who has been funding the party since 2015.

“Remember this same Atiku left the party to help APC unseat the PDP. People should fear God as the Govenor used to say.”

When asked if the Govenor will also speak about the concentration of party offices in the North, he said, “certainly yes. The presidential candidate, the National Chairman of the party, the Chairman Board of Trustee are all Northerners.

“Atiku does not want peace because in the TV interview, he said ‘if I win, certainly the national chairman of the party will not stay.’ That’s being clever by half because the chairman had said he will resign if the presidential candidate of the party comes from the North.

“What has changed? He wants the PDP to lose the election in the manner he’s speaking,” he said.

Ayu had said in 2021 during his inauguration as chairman of the PDP that he will resign once the presidential candidate of the party emerges and the chairman is from the North.

Ayu is from the Northern state of Benue.

He has continued to stay on while the Wike camp has demanded his resignation with Fayose tipped as an interim chairman.