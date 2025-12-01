Wike Re-Awards Terminated Apo-Karshi Road Contract, Launches Emergency Rehabilitation

400 SHARES Share Tweet [mc4wp_form id=33047]

The Minister of the Federal Capital Territory (FCT), Nyesom Wike, has re-awarded the terminated Apo-Karshi road contract to SCC Nigeria Limited under emergency procurement.

Wike described the previous contractor’s performance as “a very big disappointment.”

The minister announced the decision on Monday after inspecting the Apo-Karshi axis and two other emergency rehabilitation sites, including the Bwari-ONEX corridor and the 8-kilometre Bazango dual carriageway in Kubwa.

According to the minister, the Apo-Karshi project, first awarded in 2010 and subjected to repeated variations before 2023, was the most troubling project his administration inherited.

“When we came on board in 2023, one major project that was of very much concern had to do with the Apo-Karshi Road… the contractor agreed to go back and promised to deliver it in six months. Unfortunately, it was a very big disappointment,” he said.

Wike said the FCT Administration had no option but to terminate the contract and re-award it under emergency procurement.

He explained that starting a fresh procurement cycle would have taken up to six months, which would again collide with the rainy season and worsen residents’ hardship.

“We felt that because of the importance of that road, we have to relieve the hardship of the people there and connect Apo and Wassa. It was a major decision we took in the interest of Abuja,” the minister stated.

Wike dismissed interpretations of the termination decision, insisting that political sentiments cannot be allowed to keep communities suffering.

“We can’t continue to attach emotions at the risk of making people suffer… SCC is a major company that has what it takes. We have gone to that site four or five times, how many times did you see equipment there before? But look at today,” he said.

He added that the new contractor has assured completion within 12 months, and stressed that the project represents President Tinubu’s commitment to ensuring that the people of Apo-Karshi are not left behind in the distribution of democratic dividends.

The minister also confirmed that a portion earlier constructed by the terminated contractor, but already failing, would be completely removed.

“It’s about 13-14 kilometres. Everything they have done, we are going to remove it because we believe it’s not up to standard, and the people there deserve the best,” he stated.

Wike also revealed that the administration awarded the Bwari-ONEX road to SCC after discovering during inspection that the area had been neglected for too long.

“Passing that road today was an eye-opener. There are so many areas that need to be tackled,” he said.

Also, the minister inspected ongoing drainage construction at the Bazango road, noting that the old lanes would be sacrificed and fully rebuilt once the drainage works are completed.

Wike emphasised that the Renewed Hope Agenda extends infrastructure development beyond the city centre into rural and satellite areas that past administrations often overlooked.

“It has never happened, never in the history of Abuja since creation, that we have such attention to rural communities,” he said, while noting the visible excitement of residents and business owners along the project locations.

When asked whether the FCT intends to replicate such major interventions across all troubled areas, Wike said it would be impossible for any government to complete every infrastructure need in the territory.

“Even if you give the government all the time in the world, there will still be problems. We will do the best we can. Having done our best, the next administration will continue. Government is a continuum,” he said.

On recovering funds from the terminated contractor, Wike refused to comment on whether the FCT Administration would recover any mobilization funds paid to the former Apo-Karshi contractor.

“I don’t want to go into that. That will be left to the legal department. For now, the priority is ensuring that the job is completed,” he said.

The administration said the works will intensify through the dry season to ensure meaningful progress before rains return.