Wike Reviews Abuja Road Projects, Reaffirms Deadline For Ground Rent Payments

The Minister of the Federal Capital Territory, Nyesom Wike, on Monday inspected key road projects in Abuja and reaffirmed the administration’s determination to deliver major infrastructure within set timelines.

The minister inspected the ongoing construction of the six-lane road from Life Camp Junction to Ring Road 3 near Karmo, a project being handled by Julius Berger and scheduled for completion by January next year.

During the inspection, Wike had an on-the-spot Q&A session with journalists, where he offered updates on the status of multiple road projects across the FCT.

Responding to a question on the breakdown of works inspected, the minister said the projects include the N2 road, linking the Central Area to Wuse, being handled by Levant Construction.

Wike said, “The first inspection we went is N2 that connects Central Area to Wuse, and that is being carried out by Levant.

“The contractor has assured us that, God willing, by the end of May next year, which is the first week of June, they will have completed that road. It is very key.”

He added that the N5 road project, handled by Julius Berger, is nearing completion.

“Here we are in the final stage of the N5. For those of you familiar with this place, we have been here several times when this bridge was ongoing. But today, we are on top of the bridge.

“You have heard what Julius Berger said, by January ending next year, they will have delivered this project. We are very happy with the quality of the job done,” the minister said.

On financing, Wike clarified that the FCT has been operating strictly within its own budget since the year began.

“We are implementing the budget as it concerns the FCT. We have not gotten any funds from the national budget for this year,” he explained noting that, “What we are using for now is the FCT 2025 budget, which makes adequate provision for the N5. The N2 linking Central Area to Wuse is being executed through emergency funding. We don’t have a problem implementing the budget at all.”

The minister also addressed concerns about the functionality of the recently commissioned bus terminals, which some residents say remain underutilised.

Wike said, “It is not a question of being quiet. Those who applied to run the terminals are going through procurement. We also want to see the number of fleets they have. We believe, by the grace of God, before the end of the year, this process will be concluded. We are simply following due process.”

On the enforcement of ground rent payments, Wike stressed that Wednesday marks the final deadline for defaulters.

He said, “Certainly, it has to be. There was a presidential intervention that gave two to three more weeks, but it is more than four months now. We cannot carry out these projects without people paying their taxes. We have extended and extended, but if you don’t enforce it, nobody will pay. This is the last time—no further extension.”

When asked about the consequences for those who still fail to pay, the minister said, “If you have not paid the necessary fees on the premises, the property will become the property of the FCT Administration.”

The FCT Administration says it remains committed to delivering modern facilities, improved mobility, and sustainable development for residents of the nation’s capital.