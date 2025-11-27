Wike Revokes Apo–Karshi Road Contract, Awards Kubwa–Bwari

311 SHARES Share Tweet [mc4wp_form id=33047]

The Minister of the Federal Capital Territory (FCT), Nyesom Wike, on Thursday, gave updates on ongoing infrastructure projects across the nation’s capital, including the revocation of the Apo–Karshi road contract and the award of the Kubwa–Bwari road to a new contractor.

Wike spoke with journalists after inspecting several ongoing projects, including the Karu–Custom–CBN Road, Gishiri–Katampe Road, and the Apo–Wasa carriageway.

He confirmed that the long-abandoned Apo–Karshi road contract awarded to Kakatar Construction Company had been terminated due to non-performance.

The project, he said, has now been re-awarded under emergency procurement to SCC, a contractor he described as having the capacity to deliver.

“We have terminated that contract; it has been re-awarded to SCC. If you go there now, you’ll see they’ve started work. It’s a road so many people are interested in because it will decongest these areas. We cannot continue to play politics when it comes to the welfare of the people,” Wike stated.

He further announced that the road from Kubwa leading to Bwari has now been awarded, with construction already underway.

Advertisement

The project he said is intended to serve as an alternative route into Bwari and reduce congestion in surrounding districts.

During earlier inspections in Karu and Gishiri, Wike said the overwhelming reception from residents reflected acceptance of the administration’s infrastructural strides.

“What makes the government feel relaxed is when the people are happy. People appreciate that they can see development. They appreciate that the government thinks about their welfare,” he said.

Wike disclosed that the Karu road project, initially flagged off as a single road intervention, was expanded to include other adjoining routes after his earlier promise.

He expressed satisfaction with the contractor’s performance and confirmed the project has been lined up for commissioning during President Bola Ahmed Tinubu’s third anniversary in office.

Advertisement

He also ordered the removal of structures blocking water channels, insisting that emotions cannot override public interest.

“We are sympathetic enough to offer compensation, but we cannot allow flooding because someone has blocked a waterway. She violated building regulations, and we must act in the public’s interest,” he said while addressing the case of a shop owner whose structure is marked for demolition in Karu.

Wike also inspected the OSEX road, which links Apo to Wassa, and confirmed that it is on schedule to be inaugurated as part of President Tinubu’s third-year anniversary.

“By the grace of God, this road is also one of the projects that will be commissioned during the third anniversary of Mr President,” he noted.

The minister emphasised that the administration will maintain its infrastructure-driven agenda in 2026 but will not initiate new projects due to the approaching political season.

“What you saw in 2025 will be nothing compared to what you’ll see in 2026. But in 2026, we are not likely to start new projects. We want to make sure that the ones we started this year are completed. You don’t start what you cannot finish,” he said.

Advertisement

Wike added that procurement processes have begun for upgrades across the FCT’s health centres, while significant investments in education infrastructure will continue.