Wike Slams Contractor Over Pai–Gumani Road Delay, Warns of Sanctions

The Minister of the Federal Capital Territory (FCT), Nyesom Wike, on Saturday expressed dissatisfaction with the sluggish progress on the Pai–Gumani–Yangoji road project during his inspection of ongoing infrastructure works.

The minister warned that any contractor who fails to meet expectations or bypasses due process would face sanctions.

Wike, however, expressed satisfaction with the pace and quality of work at the new bus terminal in the Central Business District.

During a tour of the Secretariat Bus Terminal, he lauded the contractor for delivering work that, in his assessment, surpassed the Mabushi and Kugbo bus terminals.

“We are very happy with the construction of the bus terminals,” he said, adding that the facility represents a new standard for transport infrastructure within the capital city.

New bus terminal in the Central Business District

However, when the Minister inspected the Pai–Gumani–Yangoji road project, he expressed dissatisfaction. He explained that the road contract was awarded even before the A2–Pai road, now completed and commissioned, yet progress on the current section has remained sluggish.

Wike attributed the delay to what he described as “a lack of communication between the developer and contractors,” as well as unresolved issues of contract variation.

“People believe they can go ahead without certain approvals. I’m not too comfortable with that, and we will go back and look into it,” he said.

The minister further explained that the Gumani–Gamji stretch, covering about 13 kilometres, has now been assigned to Setraco, the contractor responsible for the A2–Pai project.

He expressed confidence that the company would deliver quality work within schedule, noting their capacity and track record.

Wike stressed that the impact of these projects goes beyond engineering and construction, arguing that many rural communities are experiencing development for the first time under the current administration.

He urged journalists on the inspection tour to tell these stories accurately, emphasising that the projects are evidence of President Bola Tinubu’s commitment to satellite town development.

Wike said, “This is the first time in this administration that satellite towns have been given priority. Those who criticize should come and see the work we are doing. I am proud of the development taking place not only in the city but also in the satellite towns.”

The minister also gave updates on other major road interventions across the territory.

He confirmed that the previously cancelled Apo–Karshi road has been reassigned to the Lagos-based contractor LCC, with work progressing rapidly.

Similarly, LCC has commenced construction on the Kubwa–Bwari road, while the Zuba–Kubo axis, home to multiple quarry sites, is also undergoing major rehabilitation.

Wike said he is pleased with the level of investment being channeled into infrastructure under the current administration, and affirmed that the projects reflect the “Renewed Hope Agenda” of the federal government.

“I’m very happy with the kind of development this administration has brought into the satellite towns. This government is investing so much in providing infrastructure, not just in the city but also in satellite towns. I’m very proud of what I’ve seen,” he added.