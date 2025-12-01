Wike Strips Patience Jonathan, TY Danjuma, Ganduje, 1,092 Others Of Land Titles

533 SHARES Share Tweet [mc4wp_form id=33047]

The Federal Capital Territory Administration (FCTA) has revoked the property titles of 1,095 individuals, organisations, and government institutions for failing to settle statutory land charges.

The revocation, announced in official notices published in some national dailies on Monday, followed the expiration of a 14-day final grace period on November 25, 2025.

Many of the affected properties are located in high-value districts including Asokoro, Maitama, Garki, and Wuse. The FCT administration reiterated its readiness to clamp down on both elite and institutional defaulters.

According to the notice titled “Commencement of Enforcement Actions on Defaulters of Ground Rent Payments, Land Use Conversion Fee, C-of-O Bills in the Federal Capital Territory,” the 1,095 affected titles fall under two categories:

835 properties defaulted on ground rent payments. 260 properties failed to pay violation fees and land-use conversion charges.

The FCTA stated that the revocation was approved by the FCT Minister, Nyesom Wike, in compliance with Section 28(5)(a) and (b) of the Land Use Act, which empowers the government to withdraw rights of occupancy from defaulters who violate the terms of their land titles.

All revoked titles have now automatically reverted to the FCTA.

THE WHISTLER reports that the administration had issued multiple warnings for titleholders to clear outstanding fees relating to Ground Rent, Certificate of Occupancy (C-of-O) Bills, Penalty/Violation Fees, and Land Use Conversion Fees, but many failed to comply.

The list of revoked properties has former First Ladies, governors, ministers, lawmakers, military chiefs, traditional rulers, political figures, and others.

Names on the list include:

Former First Lady Patience Jonathan Former Defence Minister Theophilus Danjuma Former Chief of Army Staff Ishaya Bamaiyi Former governors Abdullahi Ganduje, Sule Lamido, Ayo Fayose, Donald Duke, Olagunsoye Oyinlola, Ibrahim Dankwambo, Aliyu Wamakko, Gado Nasko, Niyi Adebayo Former Senate President David Mark Minister of State John Enoh Emir of Ilorin Ibrahim Sulu-Gambari Prominent politicians Uche Secondus, Abubakar Baraje, Idika Kalu, Lawan Gwadabe, Ghali Umar Na’Abba, Dapo Sarumi, Olu Agunloye, Inna Ciroma, Patrick Obahiagbon, Dubem Onyia, Azibaola Robert, Abdulrahman Dambazau, Victoria Ojeme Ambassador-nominee Kayode Are Iyabo Obasanjo, daughter of former President Olusegun Obasanjo

Serving and former lawmakers who appeared on the list are: Ali Ndume, Osita Izunaso, Caleb Zagi, Ganiyu Solomon, Olabode Olajumoke, Iya Abubakar, Abubakar Sodangi, Iyiola Omisore, Usman Bugaje, Abba Aji, Shehu Agaie, Patience Ogodo, and Mao Ohuabunwa, who chairs the Board of Trustees of the Wike-led PDP faction.

Some late individuals were listed among those whose titles were revoked. These include:

1993 NRC presidential candidate Bashir Sofa Former PDP BOT Chair Tony Anenih Former Finance Minister Adamu Ciroma Former Ohanaeze leaders Emmanuel Iwuanyanwu and Ralph Uwechue Former ministers Alex Akinyele, Dubem Onyia, Onaolapo Soleye, Yakubu Lame, Babafemi Osotimehin, John Odey Former Anambra governor Chinwoke Mbadinuju Former IGP Ibrahim Coomassie Delta North Senator Patrick Osakwe

A number of government agencies, financial institutions, and state governments lost their Abuja property titles.

Federal agencies affected include, Office of the National Security Adviser (ONSA), NNPCL,

Federal Ministries of Finance and Environment, CBN, NTA, NPA, FHA, RMFAC, NAN, Nigerian Navy, and Nigeria Police Force.

State governments, Oyo State, Borno State, and Kaduna State were also affected.

Banks affected are GTBank, First Bank, EcoBank, Zenith Bank, Union Bank, the defunct Diamond Bank, and the former African Continental Bank (ACB).

Faith-based institutions such as the Catholic Church also appeared on the list. Wike had warned repeatedly that there would be no further extension for defaulters.

On Monday, he reaffirmed that defaulters risk complete loss of their properties if they do not clear outstanding debts.

THE WHISTLER had reported that the FCTA would begin fresh enforcement actions from Wednesday, November 26, targeting holders of unpaid ground rent, land-use conversion fees, and C-of-O charges.

“The two-week and presidential grace periods granted four months ago have long elapsed. This is the last opportunity,” the notice read.

This followed a similar revocation in May 2025, when the FCTA reclaimed 4,794 properties for non-payment of ground rent, some outstanding for up to 43 years. Among the affected then were the PDP National Secretariat, CBN, INEC, NNPC, NTA, NIPOST, PHCN, NSPMC, NUC, and others.

At the time, several institutions had their premises sealed.

FCTA officials stated that the administration may proceed to take full physical possession of the revoked properties at its discretion.