Wike Suspends GM Of State Investment Company

Rivers State governor, Nyesom Ezenwo Wike, has approved the suspension of the Acting General Manager of Pabod Finance and Investment Company Limited, Mrs. Stella N. Walker -Ordu, with immediate effect.

She has been requested to hand over all properties of the company to the most senior officer in the company.

This was made known through the Secretary to the State Government, Dr. Tammy Wenike Danagogo, on Thursday.

It is unclear why the governor took the action. Effort to get more information on the suspension was unsuccessful as the SSG did not respond to calls and text messages sent to him.