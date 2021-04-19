Wike Tells FG To Allow States Control Mineral Resources

39 SHARES Share Tweet

Governor of Rivers State, Nyesom Ezenwo Wike, has proposed that the federating units in Nigeria should be allowed to develop their respective mineral resources and pay royalty to the Federal Government.

The governor said this has become pertinent because the federal government, which unilaterally controls the country’s rich mineral endowment, has failed to utilize the wealth for the overall economic development of the country.

Governor Wike made the suggestion when the Minister of State for Mines and Steel Development, Uchechukwu S. Ogah, paid courtesy call at the Government House, Port Harcourt on Monday.

The governor maintained that in order for the country to benefit from it’s vast mineral endowment, the federal government should concentrate on formulation of policies that will facilitate an improvement in the governance of the mining sector to improve social-economic welfare of the citizens.

“The federal government is carrying so much load that they are not supposed to carry. Allow states to develop these minerals and pay royalty to the federal government. That is the way it’s supposed to be.”

He urged the minister to push for reforms that will enable states and local governments take charge of mining of solid minerals in their domain and then pay tax to the federal government.

“It is very important for people to know that part of the problem in this country is that everybody is depending on oil, when we are also supposed to look at other minerals. Minerals play a great role in terms of raising revenue for any country. So, our overemphasis on oil has reduced our impact on other minerals.”

He noted that if the country fully harness the gold deposit in Zamfara as well as other minerals in other parts of the federation, the country will make enough revenue to accelerate her development.

Governor Wike lamented that despite the possiblity of the Ajaokuta Steel Company project generating huge revenues for the country and creating not less than three thousand jobs, the federal government, for political reasons, have failed to actualise the country’s aspiration to become a major player in the global steel industry.

The governor declared that the Rivers State is prepared to collaborate with the federal government to develop the mineral sector of the country.

He advised the federal government not to play politics with issues of economic development.

Ogah told the governor he was in the state to share with him the vision and policy focus of the federal government for the development of the nation’s solid mineral resources.

According to him, his visit was to solicit for the support and partnership of the Government of Rivers State in ensuring the orderly and efficient exploitation of huge deposits of silica sand, glass sand and clay which are available in the state for construction purposes and glass manufacture.

“In addition, permit me to also remind you of the abundant sea salt yet to be exploited in Rivers as a state bordering the Atlantic Ocean, which might also be an interesting area for collaborative development also, ” he added.