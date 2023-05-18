Wike To Diri: I Have No Apology Demolishing Bayelsa’s Property In Rivers

95 SHARES Share Tweet Email Address * #mc_embed_signup{background:#fff; clear:left; font:14px Helvetica,Arial,sans-serif; width:90%;} /* Add your own Mailchimp form style overrides in your site stylesheet or in this style block. We recommend moving this block and the preceding CSS link to the HEAD of your HTML file. */(function($) {window.fnames = new Array(); window.ftypes = new Array();fnames[0]='EMAIL';ftypes[0]='email';fnames[1]='FNAME';ftypes[1]='text';fnames[2]='LNAME';ftypes[2]='text';}(jQuery));var $mcj = jQuery.noConflict(true);

Rivers State Government, Nyesom Wike, said he doesn’t regret authorizing the demolition of a property belonging to the Bayelsa State Government in Port Harcourt, the state’s capital.

Wike said prior to the demolition of the property located along Akasa Street in the old government residential area of the state capital, he reached out to his Bayelsa counterpart, Douye Diri, urging him to renovate the dilapidated property because it defaced the area.

According to the Rivers governor, Diri promised to renovate the property within three months but reneged on the promise, prompting his administration to pull down the building.

“Go to Akasa Street, you can see what is going on there. If you are a serious government, you cannot allow that. We have no apology. As far as we are concerned the place has been brought down, we are building judges’ quarters there,” Wike told journalists on his arrival from Europe at the Port Harcourt International Airport on Thursday.

“You cannot have a property in this prime area and you don’t develop it, and then criminals use it to torment, terrorise and harass innocent people. And tomorrow you will tell me Rivers State is not safe.”

He berated the Diri-led Bayelsa government for claiming that the demolition was politically motivated because the state did not support his (Wike’s) presidential bid.

“I have never seen a government so hostile to Rivers State like Bayelsa State and let the truth be told. Every time politics will come in. Vendetta for what? Bayelsa has been the clog in the wheel of progress against Rivers State government.

“We had a joint property where Asset Management Corporation of Nigeria (AMCON) took over. NEW engineering works in Trans Amadi, AMCON took over the property and advertised for sale, Rivers State government, said look you can’t do it.

“We are ready to buy it. Bayelsa State knew about it. When the Rivers State government purchased it from AMCON, the Bayelsa State government went to court against the Rivers State government. So, it is unfortunate.”