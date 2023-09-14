Wike To Establish University Of Technology In Abuja

127 SHARES Share Tweet Email Address * #mc_embed_signup{background:#fff; clear:left; font:14px Helvetica,Arial,sans-serif; width:90%;} /* Add your own Mailchimp form style overrides in your site stylesheet or in this style block. We recommend moving this block and the preceding CSS link to the HEAD of your HTML file. */(function($) {window.fnames = new Array(); window.ftypes = new Array();fnames[0]='EMAIL';ftypes[0]='email';fnames[1]='FNAME';ftypes[1]='text';fnames[2]='LNAME';ftypes[2]='text';}(jQuery));var $mcj = jQuery.noConflict(true);

The Nyesom Wike-led Federal Capital Territory Administration (FCTA) has announced plans to establish the FCT University of Technology as part of efforts to increase access to tertiary education and decongest the FCT College of Education Zuba, Abuja.

The Mandate Secretary, Education Secretariat, FCTA, Dr Danlami Hayyo, made this announcement on Thursday during the inauguration of Deans, Directors, heads of Departments, Chairmen, and members of the Standing Committees of the College of Education, Zuba.

The mandate secretary who underscored the importance of education said it was one of the priority sectors of the current administration

Hayyo said, “Establishing the university will help to reduce the pressure at the college, and if possible, we will also establish a polytechnic to accommodate the large number of youths seeking tertiary education in FCT.”

He pledged to guarantee improved funding for the FCT College of Education Zuba to improve the infrastructure and critical facilities of the institution.

The FCT College of Education Zuba is affiliated with the Ahmadu Bello University, Zaria and currently offers degree programmes.