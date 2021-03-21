Wike To FG: Prepare For ‘Civil War’ If Ortom Is Assassinated

The Governor of Rivers State, Nyesom Wike, has warned that Nigeria may witness another “civil war” if Benue State Governor, Samuel Ortom, is assassinated.

Wike’s warning followed an alleged attempt by suspected herdsmen to assassinate Governor Ortom on Saturday.

THE WHISTLER reported that the Benue governor had accused the Miyetti Allah Kautal Hore (a cattle breeders’ association) of sponsoring the attack on his convoy while he was returning from his farm yesterday.

Ortom claimed that the group had met a few days back and threatened to assassinate him.

Reacting in a tweet on Saturday, Governor Wike said the Federal Government would be held responsible if Ortom is assassinated.

His tweet read, “If they kill Ortom, they should be prepared that there will be no more Nigeria. It could lead the nation to a civil war and they should be prepared to bury Nigeria.

“This is not a first, during the 2019 elections the former General Officer Commanding (GOC) 6 Division of the Nigerian Army in Port Harcourt, Major General Jamil Sarham, and @OfficialAPCNg Chieftains had concluded plans to assassinate me.

“We have gotten to such a low point where even incumbent Governors are brazenly threatened with death.”