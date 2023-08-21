Wike To Herdsmen: Grass Planted In Abuja To Beautify City, Not Cow Feed

103 SHARES Share Tweet Email Address * #mc_embed_signup{background:#fff; clear:left; font:14px Helvetica,Arial,sans-serif; width:90%;} /* Add your own Mailchimp form style overrides in your site stylesheet or in this style block. We recommend moving this block and the preceding CSS link to the HEAD of your HTML file. */(function($) {window.fnames = new Array(); window.ftypes = new Array();fnames[0]='EMAIL';ftypes[0]='email';fnames[1]='FNAME';ftypes[1]='text';fnames[2]='LNAME';ftypes[2]='text';}(jQuery));var $mcj = jQuery.noConflict(true);

The Minister of the Federal Capital Territory, Nyesom Wike, has vowed to put an end to the practice of roaming about with cattle in Abuja’s city centre by herdsmen.

Wike, in his first press briefing after his inauguration as minister, said the sight of cows grazing in the federal capital embarrasses Nigeria.

“We will consult and talk to the herdsmen because we cannot allow cows inside the city. They can be outside the city, that is the way it’s supposed to be done, because the grasses are outside the city, the grasses here are planted to beautify the city, it is not that one that the cows would eat.

“Let us say it! You are driving towards the villa and you see about 20, 30 cows or goats, if foreigners come and see that, how will they feel, what kind of city is this. So the truth must be told, its not about anybody. We are not saying it shouldn’t be in Gwagwalada, Abaji, Kuje.

“I will step on toes, if you are doing anything wrong. I will deal with it. I’m here to work for the FCT.”

Earlier this year, the Federal Capital Territory Administration vowed to seize cows and prosecute herders grazing in the city.

The director, Abuja Environmental Protection Board (AEPB), Osi Braimah, was quoted as saying, “The laws against grazing of animals in the FCT are quite clear. The extant laws and rules are that you are not allowed to keep animals on your property, and you are not allowed to graze animals on the streets of Abuja. Grazing along the airport road is illegal.

“We must try to enforce these laws. We know that it’s getting serious now, when you live in Abuja you see animals grazing everywhere, cows everywhere, this is no longer acceptable.

“We are going to begin strict enforcement. We are going to seize these animals and take the violators to court soonest.”