Wike Warns Residents Against Turning Newly Constructed Flyover in Portharcourt To Market

The Rivers State Governor, Nyesom Ezenwo Wike, has warned residents not to trade around the Okoro-Nu-Odo Flyover which was commissioned today Monday by the former Cross River State governor, Donald Duke.

Wike said sceptics had thought the three flyover projects he started in 2019 would not be completed within record time of 16 months, but said the completion of the Rebisi and Okoro-Nu-Odo flyovers was a demonstration of his administration’s commitment to enhance infrastructure in the State.

The govenor warned community leaders who encourage street traders around the area to desist from the act because trading activies would not be tolerated around the Okoro-Nu-Odo Flyover.

“To the paramount rulers of Rumuokoro Community and Rumuodumaya Community, tell your youths and CDCs, who are always collecting money here, I will not tolerate anybody who will convert this flyovers as trading place.

“We cannot spend this money here and you turn this place into a market. I will not accept that. We have built market and motor park for you. Go and use them for your business activities.

“I have told the GOC of the 6 Division and the Garrison commander to tell all their men to stop what they’re doing on this road. They collect money and allow people to sell on the road. We won’t tolerate it again.

“Leave our road, this is not market, nobody should trade here. Allow the people to enjoy the road.”

Wike described former Governor of Cross River, Donald Duke, as role model who inspired him to perform in office.

“I invited you because i know when you were governor, you performed very well. I will not bring anybody who did not perform in office to come and commission my projects.

“You’re our role model. We monitored you while you were in office and to see how you took Cross River from nothing to somewhere.

“Today, people talk of Cross River and carnival, who’s the originator? You’re the one who did everything to put Cross River on the world map. People should not forget history. Today, you’re here to see the little thing we are doing, having emulated what you did, ” he said.

While inaugurating the Okoro-Nu-Odo Flyover Bridge, Duke said Wike was a trail blazer who has demonstrated leadership and spent state resources prudently for the good of Rivers people.

Duke urged the benefitting communities of the project to cherish and protect the project as their own contribution to ensuring that the fund used to build the bridge is not wasted.