Wike Would Be Expelled Soon, Atiku Spokesman Says

The former spokesperson for the Atiku Abubakar Presidential Campaign Council, Daniel Bwala, has revealed that the Minister of the Federal Capital Territory, Nyesom Wike, would be expelled from the Peoples Democratic Party, PDP, very soon.

He dismissed Wike’s importance in the PDP noting that the party no longer considers him relevant hence the lack of reaction to anything the former Rivers State Governor says.

Bwala made the revelation on Thursday while speaking on Channels Television where he ridiculed Wike whenever questioned.

The former strongman of PDP has however challenged the PDP to suspend him boasting that he had not seen anyone who could suspend or expel him from the PDP.

Wike who also spoke on Channels Television on Wednesday said although he picked up the job as a minister in the All Progressives Congress-government administration, he was working for the president, Bola Tinubu and not the APC.

He stopped short of saying if he would join the APC during the governorship campaign for the November election following the party’s initial inclusion of his name in the campaign council.

The party however denounced the list officially released by its National Organising Secretary, Sulaiman Argungu, and has released the Kogi Campaign Council leaving Imo and Bayelsa which were also initially released on Tuesday.

The PDP had also listed Wike as a member of its governorship campaign council for Bayelsa.

Even as calls for his expulsion rage, Wike has maintained that he will continue to serve the country as a minister while remaining a member of the PDP.

Bwala, who frowned at Wike’s antics said, “Why we hardly react to what he (Wike) says is because he loves drama, everybody knows that,” Bwala said.

“The quietness of the party is not a weakness…the party knows what it is doing.

“At the appropriate time, he (Wike) would not only be suspended but also expelled. Take that to the bank,” he said.