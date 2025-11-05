UPDATED: Wike’s Faction Cancels Planned PDP National Convention

355 SHARES Share Tweet [mc4wp_form id=33047]



… Appeals Oyo Court Ex Parte Order

A faction in the festering Peoples Democratic Party (PDP) leadership crisis has announced the cancellation of the party’s planned national convention, scheduled to be held in Ibadan, Oyo State, on November 15-16.

The announcement was made by the party’s factional national chairman, Abdulrahman Mohammed.

Mohammed was appointed chairman by a faction led by the Minister of the Federal Capital Territory (FCT), Nyesom Wike.

Addressing a media conference in Abuja on Wednesday, Mohammed hinged the cancellation of the planned convention on the October 31, 2025 judgment of Justice James Omotosho of the Federal High Court, Abuja.

The Abuja judgement had halted the planned convention and stopped the Independent National Electoral Commission (INEC) from acting on processes leading to the exercise.

Flanked by the faction’s National Secretary, Samuel Anyanwu, and other factional members during the briefing, Mohammed said the faction had obtained the Certified True Copy of the judgment that halted the convention.

Mohammed dismissed the ex parte order of the Oyo State High Court, which gave the Damagum camp the go-ahead to hold the convention.

According to him, the Oyo court order cannot supersede the judgment of the Federal High Court, Abuja, that halted the convention.

The factional chairman said, based on legal advice from the suspended National Legal Adviser, Kamaldeen Ajibade, SAN, his camp has filed an appeal with the Court of Appeal, Abuja.

He said the application is seeking further judicial clarification and interpretation of the ex parte order given by the Oyo court “in the overall interest of our party, our members and Nigerian democracy.”

“Consequently, having filed an appeal and in line with our responsibility to uphold the rule of law, we do hereby suspend and cancel the proposed Ibadan National Convention pending the decision of the Court of Appeal.

“Any continuation with the proposed convention at this time would amount to a violation of the rule of law and shall not be condoned.

“The Independent National Electoral Commission was a party to the suit and is fully aware of the judgment of the Federal High Court.

“Nevertheless, we have deemed it necessary and responsible to formally communicate our position to the commission. Accordingly, we have notified INEC to suspend the National Convention in strict compliance with the directive contained in the judgment.

“We shall continue to act only in accordance with valid judicial authority and the provisions of the Constitution of the Federal Republic of Nigeria.

As a responsible, law-abiding, and democratic institution, the PDP remains unwavering in its commitment to the rule of law, constitutional governance, and internal party democracy.

“Our actions will continue to be guided by legal advice, by respect for our members, and by our duty to protect the integrity of our party.

The PDP Board of Trustees (BoT) had earlier in the day set up a six-member committee to reconcile the Wike faction with the Damagum camp.

Ambassador Hassan Adamu was named as chairman of the committee, while Chief Mike Ogiadomhe is secretary.

Other members are Chief Ugochukwu Okeke, Mrs Zainab Kure, Prince Olagunsoye Oyinlola and Alhaji Mohammed Gusau.

The Board declared support for Damagum and passed a vote of confidence in his leadership of the party.

The six-member committee is mandated to mediate in the festering leadership crises that have split the PDP into two factions.

The committee is expected to interact with the two factions and submit a report to the Board within one week, precisely on 11th November, 2025.

The Board affirmed its commitment to the party’s national convention scheduled to be held in Ibadan on 15th and 16th November 2025.

The party elders affirmed their commitment to Tuesday’s order given by a high court in Ibadan, which okayed the planned convention.

The communique, read by the chairman of the BoT, Senator Adolphus Wabara, raised concerns over the developments in the party and called for peace.

But speaking at the briefing by the Wike camp, Anyanwu dismissed the intervention of the BoT, saying that the tenure of many of its members had already expired.

According to him, the newly appointed members of the Board have yet to be inaugurated, and as such, cannot claim to be bona fide members.