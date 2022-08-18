Wike’s Grip On PDP Stakeholders Scares Atiku As BoT Chair Begs For Unity

87 SHARES Share Tweet

The sympathy and support enjoyed by Governor of Rivers State, Nyesom Wike, among key stakeholders of the Peoples Democratic Party is said to scare the party’s presidential candidate, Atiku Abubakar, as the 2023 campaign drags closer.

Chairman of the party’s Board of Trustees, Walid Jibrin, has now appealed again for members of the party to come together and get over the crisis.

No governor of the party was with Atiku last Monday when he visited his home state of Adamawa except the state governor, Umar Fintiri.

Most of the members of the National Executive and National Working Committees of the party stayed away.

Only four members of the NWC attended the event, sending fears that the crisis in the party has not only balkanised it but that Wike now appears to have the fate of the party in his hands.

While Atiku was being received in Yola, some current and former governors and other major stakeholders of the party were with Wike in Port Harcourt.

They were also joined by the presidential candidate of the Labour Party, Peter Obi.

Those who were in Rivers State were governors of Benue state, Samuel Ortom; Abia state, Okezie Ikpeazu; former governors of Cross Rivers state, Donald Duke; Gombe state, Ibrahim Danwambo; and former Attorney General of the Federation and Minister of Justice, Mohammed Adoke, SAN among others.

Several party sources blamed the poor outing by Atiku on the ensuing crisis since the conclusion of the party’s presidential primary and selection of Ifeanyi Okowa as the Vice Presidential running mate.

The development has forced the Chairman of the party’s Board of Trustees, Walid Jibrin, to call for calm and peace, tasking all sides to sheath their sword.

Jibrin, who had few months ago said that the party leadership was willing to move to Port Harcourt to kneel and beg Wike, has also seen his efforts hit a brick wall.

On Thursday, he noted that it was time both camps saw the internal crisis as a “misunderstanding” and not a “problem.”

Jubrin said, “I wish to call on all members of PDP and all Nigerians to remain calm and never create bad blood and confusion on the state of our party. All efforts are on the ground to reconciliation

“What is happening now should never be categorise as a problem but misunderstanding within the party. In this period leading to the 2023 elections, we should concentrate on how to win all positions to be contested and seriously adhere to the provision of the party constitution.

“My strong advice is for us to give strong support to the present Reconciliation Committee set up to resolve all issues.

“Thereafter BoT the highest advisory organ of the party will give more encouragement leading to greater success of PDP.”