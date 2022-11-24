Wike’s Group Arrive Abia State Ahead Of PDP Governorship Campaign Flag-Off

By Iro Oliver Stanley

Group of 5 governors of the People’s Democratic Party led by Rivers governor, Nyesom Wike, on Wednesday evening arrived Umuahia to flag off the Abia PDP governorship campaign tomorrow ahead of the 2023 general elections.

Governors who arrived along with Wike include: Samuel Ortom of Benue State, Ifeanyi Ugwuanyi of Enugu State, Seyi Makinde of Oyo State.

The governors were received by their host, Governor Okezie Victor Ikpeazu.

The governors are in the State ahead of the PDP official flag-off of campaign tomorrow Thursday November 24, 2022.

