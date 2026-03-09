Wike’s PDP Faction Condemns Attack On Members In Oyo

400 SHARES Share Tweet [mc4wp_form id=33047]

The faction of the Peoples Democratic Party (PDP) loyal to the Minister of the Federal Capital Territory (FCT), Nyesom Wike, has condemned last Saturday’s attack on its members in parts of Oyo State.

The faction alleged attack on its members in Ibadan and Ogbomoso during the conduct of its Ward and local government congresses in the state.

A chieftain of the faction, Tajudeen Yusuf, on Monday, said property worth over N250 million was destroyed, allegedly by “desperate persons who lost out in PDP.”

Yusuf described the attack as “a grave affront to democracy and the rule of law,” emphasising that the PDP National Caretaker Committee, led by Abdulrahman Mohammed is the only recognised leadership of the party.

According to him, the courts and the Independent National Electoral Commission (INEC) have recognised the Mohammed led leadership, with Senator Samuel Anyanwu as National Secretary.

Yusuf further alleged that members of the group that carried out the attack are loyalists of the Oyo State Governor, Seyi Makinde who “are on their way to joining the African Democratic Congress (ADC).

He called on Governor Makinde and the Oyo State Commissioner of Police to fish out the perpetrators of the attack, with a view to ensuring their prosecution.

The home of a former Deputy Governor of Oyo State, Hazeem Gbolarumi was said to have been attacked during the clash that spread to several local government areas, including Ibadan North, Ogbomoso South, Ibarapa Central and Akinyele.

“The attacks represent a deeply troubling descent into political intolerance and violence,” Yusuf said, adding that the assailants stormed the areas in multiple buses.

Although no life was lost during the attack, an unspecified number of individuals was said to have been injured in what Yusuf described as “unprovoked attack.”

“Our congresses across the country were organised in strict compliance with directives issued by the legally recognised leadership of the party,” he said.

The former member of the House of Representatives further raised concerns over allegations that some of the attackers might be affiliated with the Oyo State Park Management System.

He warned that such a development, if verified, would raise serious questions about the politicisation of state-linked structures for partisan purposes.

“Democracy cannot thrive where political differences are settled through intimidation, mob action and violent disruption.

“The rule of law must prevail over brute force. The courts, not thugs, determine legitimacy in a constitutional democracy.”