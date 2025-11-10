Wike’s PDP Faction Reports Oyo Judge To NJC

355 SHARES Share Tweet [mc4wp_form id=33047]

A faction of the Peoples Democratic Party (PDP), loyal to the Minister of the Federal Capital Territory (FCT), Nyesom Wike, has dragged a judge in the Oyo State High Court, Ladiran Akintola, before the National Judicial Council (NJC).

The faction is demanding disciplinary action against the judge for alleged acts of “judicial recklessness, impunity, and gross misconduct.”

The faction’s complaint stemmed from the ex parte order he granted the mainstream PDP to go ahead with the party’s national convention scheduled to be held in Ibadan on November 15 and 16.

In a petition dated 5th November 2025 and addressed to the Chief Justice of Nigeria, the faction called on the NJC to probe the judge’s conduct in granting the said Ex Parte order on 4th November.

The petitioners—Austine Nwachukwu, Amah Nnanna and Turnah George—had earlier obtained a judgment given by Justice James Omotosho of the Federal High Court, Abuja, halting the planned convention.

According to the petitioners, the order of the Ibadan court conflicted with a subsisting judgment of the Federal High Court in Abuja, which halted the convention.

The judgment of the Federal High Court, delivered in Suit No. FHC/ABJ/CS/2120/2025, on 31st October, had expressly restrained the PDP from conducting the convention.

The petitioners called the order of the Ibadan judge “a brazen violation of judicial hierarchy”. According to them, Justice Akintola “effectively sat on appeal over the judgment of a court of coordinate jurisdiction,” an action they said could erode public confidence in the judiciary.

The petition further stated, “This disturbing development not only undermines the sanctity of the rule of law but also threatens the integrity of the Nigerian judiciary,” the petition reads in part.

“If left unchecked, it could set a dangerous precedent where judicial officers become instruments of political expediency rather than impartial arbiters of justice.”

The petitioners urged the NJC to act with the same urgency it demonstrated in cases involving judicial misconduct in Rivers and Imo States.

They emphasised that urgent intervention by the NJC was necessary to restore public faith in the nation’s judiciary.

“The NJC must reaffirm its commitment to discipline and impartiality by ensuring that errant judicial officers are held accountable without delay,” the petition stated.

The petitioners restated an abiding faith in the leadership of the judiciary, led by the Chief Justice of Nigeria.

“The judiciary must remain the last hope of the common man, not a willing tool for those seeking to subvert justice,” the petition added.

The PDP faction expressed hope that the NJC would deal with the matter in a way that would reinforce the principle that nobody is above the law.