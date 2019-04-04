Wike’s Victory Historic, Says Fayose

Advertisement

Following the re-election of Governor Nyesom Wike of Rivers State in the governorship poll, immediate past governor of Ekiti state, Ayodele Fayose has described the victory as a historic one.

Fayose who in a post on Twitter mocked the opposition said Wike’s victory showed that Nigerians were capable of defeating ‘tyranny’ threatening democracy.

The former governor wrote: “I congratulate my friend and brother, Governor Ezenwo Nyesom Wike and the entire people of Rivers state for this sweet and historic victory over those forces of evil who for their own selfish reasons turned the state to a killing field.

“That the people of Rivers State stood by Governor Wike and the PDP even in the face of death is a sign that Nigerians are capable of defeating tyranny and this will just be the beginning of more victories over the forces threatening the survival of democracy in our country.”

Wike under the platform of the Peoples Democratic Party, PDP was yesterday, Wednesday declared winner by the Independent National Electoral Commission, INEC of the March 9 governorship election that was held in the state.

The State Returning Officer, Deputy Vice Chancellor of Federal University, Otuoke, Bayelsa State, Professor Teddy Addias, declared that Wike polled 886,264 votes to defeat his closest rival Biokpomabo Awara of the African Alliance Congress, AAC who polled 173,859 Votes.