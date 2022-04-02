Will Smith Resigns From Oscars Academy Over Assault On Chris Rock

Popular American actor, rapper, and movie producer Will Smith has resigned from the Oscars Academy barely five days after slapping comedian Chris Rock on live television.

Smith, who recently won an Oscar award for his performance in ‘King Richard’, released a statement announcing his decision to quit the academy.

The actor had slapped Chris Rock for making a joke about his wife, Jada Pinkett’s baldhead which was said to have resulted from ‘Alopecia’ – a condition which causes loss of hair.

His resignation came after he had apologised to Rock, saying, “I was out of line and I was wrong.” He added that he reacted emotionally because “a joke about Jada’s medical condition was too much for me to bear.”

In his latest statement, Smith described his own action as “shocking, painful and inexcusable,” adding that he will accept any additional consequences that the Academy’s Board of Governors deems appropriate

“The list of those I have hurt is long and includes Chris, his family, many of my dear friends and loved ones, all those in attendance, and global audiences at home,” Smith said.

“I betrayed the trust of the Academy. I deprived other nominees and winners of their opportunity to celebrate and be celebrated for their extraordinary work. I am heartbroken,” he said

Smith also acknowledged that his actions overshadowed other winners at the 94th Academy Awards.

“I want to put the focus back on those who deserve attention for their achievements and allow the Academy to get back to the incredible work it does to support creativity and artistry in film,” he stated, concluding with “change takes time and I am committed to doing the work to ensure that I never again allow violence to overtake reason.”

The Academy’s president David Rubin, replied to his resignation, saying in a statement, “We have received and accepted Mr. Will Smith’s immediate resignation from the Academy of Motion Picture Arts and Sciences. We will continue to move forward with our disciplinary proceedings against Mr. Smith for violations of the Academy’s Standards of Conduct, in advance of our next scheduled board meeting on April 18.”

There have been conflicting reports recently over whether Smith was asked to leave the ceremony, with the Academy of Motion Picture Arts and Sciences saying he refused to go.

After initially offering up a statement that said it did not condone violence, the Academy followed up with two subsequent statements that forcefully criticized Smith.

On Wednesday, the award organizers said Smith had violated the Academy’s standards of conduct and that he had 15 days to provide a written response explaining his actions. The organization said Smith faced suspension, expulsion, or other sanctions.

Meanwhile, Rock told a comedy audience in Boston this week that he was “still kind of processing” the events.