WiM-Africa Honours 15 Women Killed In Bilalikoto Mine Collapse, Demands Safety Reforms

Women in Mining Africa (WiM-Africa), a group, has joined other stakeholders to mark the annual “Silent 15 of Bilalikoto – Honouring the Fallen,” a continental day of remembrance dedicated to women who have lost their lives in mining accidents across Africa.

The observance commemorates the deaths of more than 48 artisanal miners — most of them women — who died in a mine collapse in Bilalikoto, Mali, on 15 February 2025 while working to support their families.

The Executive Director of WiM-Africa, Dr Comfort Asokoro-Ogaji, in a statement on Sunday, said the tragedy highlighted a broader pattern of preventable mining disasters affecting women across the continent.

WiM-Africa said similar incidents were recorded in Obuasi, Ghana; the Katanga region of the Democratic Republic of the Congo; Gwanda and Mashonaland West in Zimbabwe; Zamfara, Niger and Benue states in Nigeria; and Siaya County in Kenya, where artisanal mine collapses claimed many lives, including those of women working informally.

Presenting its position, the organisation emphasised that ‘Silent 15’ is both a memorial and a demand for reform.

Quoting the group, “Silent 15 of Bilalikoto is not only a moment of remembrance; it is a call to conscience for governments, industry and global mineral buyers.”

The group stressed that women in artisanal and small-scale mining (ASM) continue to work in hazardous conditions, often outside formal legal frameworks and without adequate safety protections.

It said, “Across Africa, women in ASM operate without proper training, protective equipment, emergency response systems or social protection. These are not isolated accidents — they are the predictable outcome of systemic neglect,” the organisation stated.

WiM-Africa further argued that weak enforcement of safety regulations, limited investment in formalisation, lack of gender-responsive mining policies and opaque supply chains have contributed to recurring tragedies.

“When safety standards are poorly enforced and supply chains remain disconnected from realities at mine sites, preventable deaths become normalised. That must change.”

It called for urgent and coordinated action, and urged the African Union institutions, national governments, mining companies and development partners to prioritise safety and accountability.

“Formalisation of artisanal mining, strict enforcement of safety standards, fair compensation for families of deceased miners, and meaningful inclusion of women in decision-making are not optional — they are essential,” WiM-Africa said.

It warned that as Africa positions itself as a strategic supplier of critical minerals for global development and the energy transition, the human cost at extraction sites cannot be ignored.

“Women should not lose their lives extracting resources that power global economies. Remembrance must be matched with reform,” the organisation stated.

WiM-Africa said Silent 15 of Bilalikoto would remain a standing continental reminder that the future of Africa’s mining sector must be built on safety, dignity and justice for those who work within it.