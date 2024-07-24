Windfall Tax: Examining The Merits 

222 SHARES Share Tweet [mc4wp_form id=33047]

I struggled to find a caption for this article. No phrase seemed perfect to depict my assessment of Nigeria’s reliance on tax as a means of achieving fiscal stability.

Since the President Muhammadu Buhari-led administration, the Federal Government of Nigeria has persistently displayed a concerning reliance on tax revenues. While tax revenues remain a pivotal source of funding for nations globally, there are frameworks within which tax should be collected lest it becomes reckless, extortionist, and counterproductive. These frameworks exist, not only to ensure optimisation of tax revenues but also to guarantee the entrenchment of the canons of taxation. Nigeria, for instance, has a national tax policy (NTP) document that aims to provide the basis of tax legislation and guide the operation and review of Nigeria’s tax system, among other objectives. It would appear that the national tax policy document merely exists as an advisory document as we continue to witness a flurry of tax legislation in contempt of the document. The latest in the series of NTP violations is the infamous windfall tax intended to operate retroactively upon assent.

Windfall Tax

The Finance (Amendment) Bill 2023, proposing a one-time windfall tax of 50% on realized foreign exchange gains, has predictably faced widespread criticism. Upon first learning about the bill, my reaction was similar to many others, believing it to be ill-conceived and in need of immediate dismissal. Below, I have outlined the reasons for its rejection:

Why should there be a windfall tax (WFT)? Why is the WFT rate so high (50%)? Why should the WFT operate retroactively?

After thorough research and contemplation, my initial disapproval of the proposed bill, based on points (1) and (2), has shifted to concern. I am wary of the growing dependence on taxation and its potential impact on businesses. It would seem that the FGN considers the WFT on foreign exchange gains as a ‘now or never’ opportunity, and therefore, is unlikely to compromise on applying the bill retroactively. Let’s face it; with a liberalized foreign exchange market, such significant gains are improbable in the future. Nevertheless, the law and its principles must be upheld and applied impartially.

To provide context for my previous criticism, as outlined in points (1) and (2), it’s crucial to note that windfall taxes are precisely implemented in situations like the FX windfall, which the FGN intends to target. A quick definition search of windfall tax provides the definitions below;

”A windfall tax is a higher tax rate on profits that ensue from a sudden windfall gain to a particular company or industry” (Wikipedia)

It is an extra tax that a government charges a company when it makes a large and unexpected profit, especially if they have been helped by economic conditions (Cambridge Dictionary)

Following the devaluation/unification of the exchange rate regime, an undeniable consequence is the huge losses made by some businesses (i.e. manufacturing concerns), with banks on the other hand recording gains from their FX positions. It is without controversy that (some) banks recorded significant FX gains- evident in their published financial statements -which the FGN seeks to tax at a rate (50%) higher than the standard tax rate (30%). Why should this be the case?

Humorously, I noted to a group of professional colleagues how the government is acting entitled to the realised FX gains. Beyond the humour, the principle of windfall tax is indeed one of ”entitlement” as the government feels responsible for creating the abnormal gain, unlike gains accruing from the ordinary course of a taxpayer’s business. Should you discount taxpayers’ natural disdain to pay (more) tax, you are likely to agree with this assertion. Per the proposed bill, the FGN is doing a 50% split of the bounty. Fair? I leave you to decide.

For the avoidance of doubt, the WFT would only apply to realised exchange gains at a 20% top-up rate.

While I am willing to ”rest my case” on the justification of a WFT and the applicable tax rate, my position remains firm that the proposed bill is defective on account of its retroactive application. The national tax policy forbids retroactive application of tax laws. The judgment of the court in the case between Acugas and FIRS frowns at retroactive applications of tax laws. This singular premise, non-retroactive application of tax laws, is sufficient to call for the withdrawal of the proposed bill.

What next?

The presidency enjoys a cordial relationship with the national assembly. We can expect the bill to pass all the 12345678 readings and receive the blessings of the national assembly. I would wager that the proposed bill will become an Act and FIRS will move to implement it. It is my prediction that the banking industry will, upon the bill becoming an Act, coalesce to file a court action. What would be the likely verdict? please permit me to reign in on my octopus streak lest I am guilty of contempt of court.

Addressing a media parley, I listened to the Executive Chairman (EC) of FIRS make a spirited attempt to justify the WFT. In response to allegations of retroactive application, the EC noted that the banks had earlier been instructed by the CBN not to distribute, as dividends or otherwise, the gains resulting from foreign exchange differences. While it is true that the banks were instructed not to apply the exchange gains as dividends, this does not in any way suggest that the proposed WFT would not be retroactive when implemented. It is estimated that the government may realise over N3 trillion which it intends to apply towards infrastructure development and revised wage structure obligation. On account of the planned expenditure, I suspect that a court judgment, in favour of the banks, may not deter the FGN as it may resort to the instrumentality of the supervisory authority of the CBN to cause the banks to pay the total realised exchange gains to CBN. This may be done against the backdrop of the earlier directive issued to the banks. Under this scenario, the banks may consider, as prudent, 50% retention of the exchange gains rather than forfeiting the entire FX gains.

Residual matters

The WFT brings to consciousness, the unhealthy reliance on tax revenues.

According to a communiqué issued by FAAC, the N1.354 trillion total revenue shared in June 2024 included statutory revenue of N142.514 billion and Value Added Tax (VAT) revenue of N523.973 billion. It also comprised Electronic Money Transfer Levy (EMTL) revenue of N15.692 billion, Exchange Difference revenue of N472.192 billion, and an augmentation of N200 billion.

For a country where the government is the biggest rent seeker, preferring to issue licenses and collect taxes and levies, and not get its pretty lazy hands dirty in productive economic engagement on account of the cliched ”government has no business in business”, I am worried about the relentless assault on businesses through taxes.

Increasingly, the business community must now feel like a curfew has been imposed on their scarce prosperity as the government is on high alert to tax anything and everything. Well and truly, we are in a tax-at-sight regime.

– Afeez Balogun M.Sc, FCA, a financial reporting and tax expert, writes from Lagos.

Disclaimer: This article is entirely the opinion of the writer and does not represent the views of The Whistler.