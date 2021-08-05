With 747 Fresh Cases, Nigeria Records Highest Daily Covid-19 Infection In 6 Months

The number of confirmed cases of COVID-19 infection has continued to rise on a daily basis, reaching 747 as at Wednesday.

According to the Nigeria Centre for Disease Control, four deaths were also recorded, bringing the total death toll to 2,167.

“Till date, 176,011 cases have been confirmed, 165,208 cases have been discharged and 2,167 deaths have been recorded in 36 states and the Federal Capital Territory,” it stated.

Lagos, which has remained the country’s epicenter recorded 488 cases out of the 747 reported, followed by Akwa-Ibom and Oyo states with 121 and 29 new cases respectively.

Others include Rivers State with 25 reported cases, Ogun-15, FCT and Kaduna 13 each, Kwara-11, Ekiti and Osun 10 cases each, Edo 6, Abia 3, Anambra 2 and Plateau 1.

Nigeria, since the detection of the Delta variant, which according to the World Health Organisation is a variant of concern, due to its increased transmissibility has seen a continued increase in the number of infections recorded.

The variant has been detected in over 100 countries and is expected to spread to more countries.