With Inflation At Three-Year Low, Analysts Predict Interest Rate Cut Ahead MPC Meeting

Investors are bracing for what could be a pivotal week in Nigeria’s monetary policy direction, as expectations grow that the Central Bank of Nigeria (CBN) may approve another interest rate cut when its Monetary Policy Committee (MPC) convenes on Tuesday.

Anticipation has been fuelled by sustained cooling in inflation and an improving macroeconomic backdrop. Nigeria’s annual inflation dropped to 16.05 per cent in October 2025, its lowest level since March 2022, strengthening confidence that price pressures are easing after months of unrelenting strain on households and businesses.

FXTM market analyst and manager, Lukman Otunuga, said the decelerating inflation trend gives the apex bank more flexibility to pivot toward a pro-growth monetary stance.

According to him, the CBN could lower the benchmark interest rate by as much as 100 basis points, signalling a break from its earlier aggressive tightening posture aimed at curbing inflation.

The impending decision comes just days before the release of the much-anticipated Q3 2025 Gross Domestic Product (GDP) numbers on November 28. Analysts believe stronger growth data could justify a dovish shift and bolster investor confidence in Africa’s largest economy.

The equities market appears to be pricing in this optimism early. Stocks opened the week on a bullish note, led by gains in technology counters, supported in part by global sentiment and expectations that the

The CBN has spent much of the past two years tightening monetary policy to rein in soaring inflation, which had climbed above 30 per cent before the rebasing of Nigeria’s Consumer Price Index (CPI).

Between February 2023 and May 2025, the Monetary Policy Rate (MPR) was increased by a cumulative 1,000 basis points, one of the most aggressive tightening cycles in the institution’s history.

The policy stance was driven by persistent supply shocks, forex volatility, rising energy costs, and structural constraints that kept inflation elevated despite earlier interventions.

However, in August 2025, after inflation began to moderate, the CBN delivered its first interest rate cut in over three years—signalling the beginning of a potential shift toward a more balanced policy approach that prioritises both price stability and economic recovery.

The October inflation data, showing continued deceleration, has now amplified expectations that the MPC may continue along this easing path.

Despite the positive inflation trend, analysts remain split on the magnitude and even the timing of additional easing.

Dr Tilewa Adebajo, CEO of CFG Advisory, said any rate cut would serve as a real-world test of the integrity of the rebased inflation numbers.

While the new CPI methodology offers more accurate consumption weights, he noted that it does not translate into immediate relief for consumers still grappling with high living costs.

United Capital’s Chief Economist, Ayodele Akinwunmi, argued that Nigeria’s stabilising macroeconomic fundamentals favour a rate cut, noting that lower rates would likely boost corporate earnings and lift equity valuations.

Renaissance Capital Africa CEO Samuel Sule sees the recent rally in yields as an early indicator of broader market expectations for a downward adjustment to the MPR.

Investment firm AAG Capital is forecasting a deeper cut of 100 to 150 basis points, expecting inflation to fall further to around 14.27 per cent in November.

CardinalStone analysts also see scope for further disinflation despite seasonal festive-related pressures and believe the MPC is likely to cut rates at its final meeting of the year.

But Coronation Research is advocating caution. The firm maintains that intermittent month-on-month price increases could push the MPC to keep the policy rate unchanged at 27 per cent until disinflation is more firmly entrenched.

As Tuesday’s MPC meeting draws near, the market remains hopeful but divided. With inflation on a clear downward path, GDP data set for release this week, and global monetary conditions tilting toward easing, the upcoming decision is widely expected to be one of the most consequential policy moments for Nigeria’s economy in 2025.