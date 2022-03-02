With PIA, We Will Transform NNPC Into The Fifth Largest Gas Producing Company In The World—Kyari

With PIA, We Will Transform NNPC Into The Fifth Largest Gas Producing Company In The World—Kyari

Ifeanyi Onuba

The Group Managing Director of the Nigerian National Petroleum Company Ltd, Mr Mele Kyari, on Wednesday said that with the implementation of the Petroleum Industry Act, the Company will emerge the fifth largest gas producing in the world.

Kyari said this at the ongoing Nigerian International Energy Summit in Abuja, with the theme: “Revitalising the Industry: Future fuels and energy transition.”

The PIA was signed into law by President Muhammadu Buhari on 16th August, 2021.

Following the assent of the President, the NNPC Ltd was incorporated by the Corporate Affairs Commission on September 22 last year after it received application for its registration from the Federal Government.

The new legislation has provided business opportunities that will enable the NNPC earn more revenue for the country and attract foreign direct investment into the Nigerian energy sector.

The PIA has also raised stakeholders’ expectations on the company, even as it has given it a wide room to stimulate investments in the oil and gas industry.

Speaking at the event, Kyari told participants that with the new legislation, the NNPC is currently better positioned to play its role in ensuring energy security for the country.

Nigeria launched its decade of gas in February last year in a move to transition into clean energy and as well eliminate energy poverty, eating up about 40 per cent of its population.

The NNPC is currently deepening natural gas utilisation to reduce energy poverty through the National Gas Expansion Programme and intensifying the use of petrochemicals.

The National Company is also making concerted efforts in the Gas sector through various projects such as NLNG Train 7, AKK, OB3, ELPS and others.

It is also involved in the expansion and integration of domestic/regional power grids and growing the domestic gas markets through Autogas/Compressed Natural Gas/Liquified Petroleum Gas to power vehicles.

He said, “This company is important for all of us. It is a company that by law is meant to guarantee energy security for this country. So, it is the company that has that obligation-that you must guarantee energy security for this country.

“In its widest context, energy security means many things. Its not just about providing PMS to the country but energy is energy.

“It means that this country must drive the roads to renewables, to clean energy and net zero carbon situation and to drive prosperity in this nation. We cannot drive prosperity without energy. So, this company by implication is expected to drive the economic growth of this country.

“And that can’t work except we collaborate and have the right climate for doing this. So, this law today by all standards is sufficiently competitive, our framework is competitive, our regulatory framework is world class and more than that, it has shown is that when you put your money, you can get your money back with some margin.

“And this law brough NNPC Ltd to the table as a commercial company that will deliver dividend to the shareholders and will be the guarantor of energy security for our country.

“The combination of this means this company must operate with world class standards, must be fully automated, recognize the necessity for energy transition and not carbon transition and also a company that will ensure that gas is the focus of our country.”

He said currently, the NNPC is working with all its partners to monetize gas in different forms, adding that this will result in the creation of a platform that will enable the National Oil Company create a hub where it can have gas-based industries in location where it can deliver gas easily.

The implication of this, according to the NNPC GMD, is that it would assist the country to create power through the gas-based industries which would be put back into the national grid.

Kyari added that gases would also be compressed and sold to the Nigerian Liquified Natural Gas.

Nigeria has the ninth highest gas reserves in the world and it is currently number 12 in gas production.

The GMD said, “What we are doing today is to bring the back bone infrastructure to domestic gas. We are almost done with this.

“We also want to work with our partners to monetize gas in different forms and we are working on a platform that will enable us create a hub where we can have gas-based industries in location where we can deliver gas easily so that we can create power in the place and put it back into the grid, compress them and sell them to NLNG. We are working on it and when we announce it in July.

“We want to make NNPC the number five gas producing company in the world. This is our target and it is possible, it is practical, the resources are there, the will is there and we are also shopping for the right partners.

“This is a gas country and we must deliver it for Nigerians and in spite of any challenge that we see today, we believe that this new NNPC that you see today will be the company that will enable all these.

“We will be the enabler company for our growth and more than anything else, we will be guarantee energy security for this country.”

The GMD hailed President Muhammadu Buhari for having the courage to ensure that the PIA, despite various opposition, becomes law.

He told the gathering that for over 50 years, the country has been struggling with fiscal and regulatory framework in the oil and gas sector that were uncompetitive.

Kyari said that over the years, the passage of the PIA was resisted by stakeholders in the oil and gas industry for selfish reasons.

He said, “I am sure all of us are aware of the struggles that we ‘ve had to ensure we have the right fiscal and regulatory framework in place to make sure that companies operate in the best environment that is possible and very competitive.

“We have struggled to have the right fiscal space not just for 20 years but since 1967. As you may be aware, the Petroleum Profit Tax Act 1967, the Petroleum Act 1969, there wasn’t any significant change from what you have from the Petroleum Tax Act and the Petroleum Act.

“This means that we have frozen our environment for over 50 years, and that took its toll which is very visible in our recent history in the sense that in the last ten years, investment inflow in Sub-Sahara Africa and other countries into Nigeria has been just about $3bn to $3.5bn in real terms.

“Not just in spendings that we are seeing, in real capital expenditure that are designed to improve on production. And the reason is very simple, we don’t have the right fiscal structure, we don’t have the right climate, we don’t have the right regulatory stability, right framework where people can predict what will happen next.

“And that’s why there is under investment, there is lack of growth, and of course it produced some other results part of which is that many of our partners now both the dependent and independent have not invested substantially.

“Nobody invested in new projects. And the end results were that when you get to some of these facilities, you will think that you are in a war zone. Many of them looked like museums and they are not design to function.

“I don’t want to mention names of companies but we know that in every major facility, except the new ones that are just being put in place, you just discovered that something is wrong.

“And all this is because there isn’t the right framework for business and they don’t have faith in our fiscal system and that does not justify why we did the little we have done.

“The reality is that that is what led to the situation today. But thank God, prosperity was thrown at us and with all humility, let me put it straight that without a President Buhari, we would not have had a PIA.

“Because over the years, the passage of the legislation was resisted by the industry, by the independent, dependent and the NNPC and sometimes for very simple reasons that people will lose power, people will lose control and people will lose influence. And this makes us to keep struggling over little issues.”

