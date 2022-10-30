Wizkid Brags Ahead Of Album Release: ‘You Can’t Touch My Wealth Even If I Stop Singing’

126 SHARES Share Tweet Email Address * #mc_embed_signup{background:#fff; clear:left; font:14px Helvetica,Arial,sans-serif; width:90%;} /* Add your own Mailchimp form style overrides in your site stylesheet or in this style block. We recommend moving this block and the preceding CSS link to the HEAD of your HTML file. */(function($) {window.fnames = new Array(); window.ftypes = new Array();fnames[0]='EMAIL';ftypes[0]='email';fnames[1]='FNAME';ftypes[1]='text';fnames[2]='LNAME';ftypes[2]='text';}(jQuery));var $mcj = jQuery.noConflict(true);

Ahead of the release of his fifth studio album ‘More Love, Less Ego’, Nigerian music star, Ayodeji ’Wizkid’ Balogun, has bragged that none of his contemporaries in the music business can attain the level of his success even if he stopped singing.

In the boastful statement which appears to be a publicity stunt aimed at attracting attention to his forthcoming album, Wizkid asked fellow artists to append “sir” or “daddy” whenever they want to mention his name.

In a series of posts on his Snapchat story on Sunday, Wizkid said: ”I can decide to stop touching the mic today and y’all Lil ni**as can’t touch the wealth. Even if you ask your mom and dad for help. #MoreLoveLessEgo #Everybody’sDaddy”

He added that he might consider opening a school to teach other artists how to get what they deserve without stressing out.

”Also soon, I will open a class where I will teach you all ni**as how to get all you deserve with less stress and smart business choices.

”Moving forward, y’all address me as sir or daddy before mentioning my name! Ok babies!” he wrote.

The Grammy Award winner who is known to keep things on the down-low on social media, had raised expectations about the album days ago when he said “someone people (you) thought we weren’t friends (is) on the album”.

The remark left his fans guessing if the person he referred to was Davido whom many see as one his biggest rivals in the music industry.

Wizkid got a song with Davido? pic.twitter.com/10xZu39Iww — African Folder (@africanfolder) October 28, 2022

Few days ago, Wizkid released a new single “Money & Love” with an accompanying music video. Last month, he released his first single of the year “Bad To Me,” which is expected to appear on the forthcoming album.