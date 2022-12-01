Wizkid’s Baby Mama Dismisses Claim Of Breakup, Shares Dinner Photos

79 SHARES Share Tweet Email Address * #mc_embed_signup{background:#fff; clear:left; font:14px Helvetica,Arial,sans-serif; width:90%;} /* Add your own Mailchimp form style overrides in your site stylesheet or in this style block. We recommend moving this block and the preceding CSS link to the HEAD of your HTML file. */(function($) {window.fnames = new Array(); window.ftypes = new Array();fnames[0]='EMAIL';ftypes[0]='email';fnames[1]='FNAME';ftypes[1]='text';fnames[2]='LNAME';ftypes[2]='text';}(jQuery));var $mcj = jQuery.noConflict(true);

Following reports of their alleged breakup, Jada Pollock, music executive and baby mama to Nigerian music star, Wizkid, has shared photos of herself and the singer attending a dinner together.

Pollock on Wednesday Night took to her Instagram page, @jada_p__, to share photos from the New York release dinner held for Wizkid’s new album ‘More Love, Less Ego’

She wrote, “MORE LOVE, LESS EGO release dinner in NYC 💜 After weeks of planning, it is always heartfelt to see everything come together. A room full of some of the most important people in the industry.”

The photos showed that Pollock and Wizkid sat side-by-side at the dinner attended by associates of the singer, including American rapper Busta Rhymes, American radio personality, Ibrahim Jamil “Ebro” Darden, and Wizkid’s Nigerian manager, Sunday Are, among others.

“Big shout to my bro @oldmanebro for holding it down and hosting. My sister @irenettya for always making the impossible possible @hennessy we couldn’t have picked a better brand to partner with.

“THANK YOU” to my incredible marketing manager @kayynicole__ and my executive assistant @langmia no one works harder than you bro! And my little sister @skylatylaa for holding down the night with good music. Forever grateful for my team,” she added.

Rumours about their breakup started after Wizkid shared a post on Snapchat on Monday, saying he has “Been single for so long! Gotta find one or two.”

Pollock had in reaction to a post by a Twitter user (@King_44pf) said “taking arguments to social media is never going to end well.”

She also followed up with another tweet that read, “controlling emotions,” with a padlock and key emoji.

Wizkid and Pollock welcomed their second child recently.

Meanwhile, the singer has continued to raise eyebrows following his social media activities in recent times.

Wizkid on Monday unfollowed his colleagues and other celebrities on his Instagram account. He currently follows no one on the platform despite having sixteen million followers with thirty-two posts.