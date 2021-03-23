Wizkid’s ‘MadeInLagos’ Album Emerges Top On Nigeria iTunes

34 SHARES Share Tweet

Wizkid’s ‘MadeInLagos’ Album has moved up to 369 position on the United States iTunes top albums, as it rose 992 spots up and Number one on Nigeria iTunes.

‘MadeInLagos’ which has 14 tracks was released on October 30, 2020 by Starboy Entertainment and RCA Records.

It is the fourth studio album by Nigerian singer and songwriter Wizkid.

According to Wizkid, ” ‘Made In Lagos’ will not only engulf listeners in the unique sounds, live instrumentation and vibes of Lagos, but will celebrate Wizkid’s love and appreciation for where he come from”

‘MadeInLagos’ Seating at the top trend on Twitter, fans and Twitter users acknowledge Wizkids good work on the album as it made it’s 19th week on Billboard World Album on this week’s chart.