Wolves Sack Pereira After Winless Run

Wolves have sacked head coach Vitor Pereira after failing to win any of their 10 Premier League games this season.

A 3-0 defeat by Fulham on Saturday was Wolves’ eighth of the top-flight campaign.

They are at the bottom of the table, eight points off safety.

Pereira took charge in December 2024 and signed a new three-year contract in September.

But a section of supporters turned on Pereira after the 3-2 loss to Burnley last week, when he was escorted away from heated discussions with fans after full-time at Molineux.

According to a club statement, all eight of Pereira’s backroom staff have also left; “results and performances this term have fallen below acceptable standards, and as a result, a change in leadership was deemed necessary.”

Executive chairman Jeff Shi praised Pereira and his coaching staff for their efforts.

He said, “Vitor and his team worked tirelessly for Wolves and helped guide us through a challenging period last season, for which we are grateful.

“Unfortunately, the start to this season has been a disappointment, and despite our strong desire to give the head coach time and matches to find an improvement, we have reached a point where we must make a change.”

James Collins and Richard Walker, head coaches of Wolves’ under-21 and under-18 teams, respectively, will take training while the club finalises the appointment of a new first-team head coach.

Wolves beat West Ham and Everton in the Carabao Cup this season but were knocked out in the last 16 by Chelsea on Wednesday.

According to reports, Pereira was informed of his dismissal on Sunday morning, and the new contract he signed in September will not be paid in full.

He is said to regret not leaving before the start of the season.

Wolves were 19th when Pereira replaced Gary O’Neil last December, and he guided them to safety by finishing 16th.

Pereira lost several key players in the summer, with Matheus Cunha moving to Manchester United for £62.5m, Rayan Ait-Nouri joining Manchester City for £31m, and captain Nelson Semedo departing for Fenerbahce when his contract expired.

Wolves’ nightmare campaign has yielded a disappointing two points from 10 games, leaving them eight points adrift of the safety zone in what appears an increasingly desperate battle for Premier League survival.

Pereira becomes the fourth Premier League manager to be sacked this season, joining Nuno Espirito Santo (Nottingham Forest), Graham Potter (West Ham United) and Ange Postecoglou (Forest).

Wolves will take on Chelsea at Stamford Bridge on Saturday before the international break.