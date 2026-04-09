Woman Bags One Year Imprisonment For Biting Man’s Finger

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An Ota Magistrates’ Court in Ogun, on Thursday, sentenced a 37-year-old woman, Mariam Yusuf, to a term of one year imprisonment for biting the finger of a complainant

The Magistrate, Mrs O.O. Fadairo, however gave the convict an option of N150,000 fine.

The court found the convict guilty as charged, adding that the prosecution proved its case beyond reasonable doubts.

The News Agency of Nigeria (NAN) reports that the prosecutor, ASP E.O. Adaraloye, had told the court that the convict committed the offence on Feb. 23, at about 7.45 p.m. at No.1, Isokan Olorunsogo St, in Iloye, Ota.

Adaraloye said that following a misunderstanding, the convict assaulted the complainant, one Mr Ezekiel Olatunji, by biting his third finger, which caused him permanent injury.

The offence contravenes the provisions of section 335 of Criminal Law of Ogun State, 2006.