Woman Killed By Her Daughters In Enugu

A woman identified simply as Mama Oliver was Tuesday allegedly murdered by her daughter and grand-daughter at Ezema Nru in Nsukka Local Government Area of Enugu State.

According to reports, her killers have some mental instability, and she had relocated to her daughter’s house at Ezema to help manage their ill-health.

“I know them very well,” according to an eyewitness who does not want to be mentioned. “The daughter’s name is Loretta Asadu, and the granddaughter’s name is Chikamso. Mama Oliver came from Umabor-Ehalumona to assist her mentally challenged daughters. She is about 70 and energetic. Loretta Asadu is the wife of the late Ignatius Asadu of Umunkporogidi. Loretta had suddenly developed a mental illness with her last daughter, and the poor mother had been struggling to stabilise them.”

News has it that the deceased had complained of hunger. Loretta’s son, identified as Abumchukwu, had stepped out to buy food for his grandmother. “Before leaving,” narrates a neighbour, “Abumchukwu had tied his mother’s hands because she was becoming violent. While he was out for the food, the sister, Chikamso, also mentally challenged, went and untied her mother. Both of them pounced on the aged woman; dragged her behind the house, and hacked her to death with machete and axe. They accused her of stealing their money.”

Another eyewitness, who identified herself as Ifeanyi, said, “It is true. I have been crying. His son called us saying something happened. Loretta has some mental problem. She was said to have some kidney problem before. They butchered the woman’s head. The deceased is very peaceful. The corpse of the deceased has been deposited at the mortuary.”

The Enugu State Police Command is yet to issue a statement on the incident.