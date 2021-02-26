Woman Narrates Encounter With Kidnappers Inside Bayelsa

30 SHARES Share Tweet

A victim of kidnappers, Mrs. Judith Adoga, has narrated how four male abductors entered her car and forced her take them to different ATM points within Yenegoa metropolis where they withdrew undisclosed amount of money from her account.

According to Mrs. Adoga, a staff of the Ministry for Budget and Economic Planning, she was going to drop her friend along Imgbi Road, Amarata, when the kidnappers stopped her, claiming to be environmental officials and held her captive.

“After I closed from work, my friend pleaded that I drop her off at Imgbi Road. When we got to Imgbi Roundabout and my friend came down from my car, four men rounded up my car, saying they are officials of environmental sanitation authority. After saying so they entered my car, pointed guns at me and asked me to drive.

“They forced me to give them my ATM card and take them to different ATM points where they withdrew all the money in my account. Afterwards, they then called my family members with my phone demanding money that would serve as ransom for my release.

“So, it was at that point one of my relations called the Chairman of the Bayelsa Vigilante Force who mobilized his men and rescued me from my abductors, ” she explained.

Confirming the incident, the Chairman of the Bayelsa Vigilante Force, Hon. Doubiye Alagba, and his Secretary, Hon. Innocent Kaliango, said that when they got the distress call from a family member of the victim, they quickly mobilized their team and tracked the kidnappers to Tamic Road, Okutukutu, where two of the abductors were arrested while the other two escaped.

He gave the names of the two armed abductors as Engman Eniyi from Sangana Community in Brass Local Government Area and Ebimobowe Tombofa from Igbenwari in Kolokuma/Opokuma LGA.

Speaking further, the Chairman said: “This operation wouldn’t have been successful without information, I have always stated it clearly that without information from members of the public, fighting crime, criminality and other security challenges will know no success.

“We shouldn’t play politics with security, security agencies need information to fight crime. The Bayelsa State Government today, led by His Excellency, Senator Douye Diri is poised to bring insecurity to it’s barest minimum if only our people will corporate with the security agencies.

“Bayelsa remains one of the safest states for business and dwelling, we will continue doing our best to assist in fighting crime and criminality as enshrined in our mandate.”

THE WHISTLER, gathered that the suspects have been handed over to the Special Weapon Tactical Team (SWAT) of the Nigeria Police Force, Bayelsa State Command for further investigation and prosecution.