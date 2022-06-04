Woman Nursing One-Year-Old Baby Allegedly Killed By Husband In Ogun 

The family of Lateefat Oteshile, 41, who resided in Ota, Ogun State, have been thrown into mourning following her death, allegedly in the hands of her husband.

The deceased’s husband, Mr. Kafilu Oteshile, a man in his 60s who works as an estate agent, is said to be in the habit of severely beating his wife.

An autopsy report from Ace Medical Centre, Ota, Ogun State which is in the custody of Mr Oteshile, said Mrs Oteshile died of internal bleeding to the head.

Speaking to THE WHISTLER, Mr.Biodun Odunbaku, a brother of the deceased, confidently claimed that his sister was killed by her allegedly violent husband.

He said, “The man killed her, he has always been abusing her for years notwithstanding the fact that she was nursing a one-year- old baby.

“Her children are all boys-6,4 and 1 years respectively and she was doing well as a provision seller until her sad demise.

“She already packed her things, planned to leave his house this week but the man was mandated to be paying her some money monthly for her upkeep and that of the kids but he refused. This is probably what led to the fight that ended her life.”

Odunbaku alleged that late Mrs Oteshile was hit in the head severely by an object, which caused the internal bleeding.

The deceased’s sister, Damilola, who also spoke to THE WHISTLER, corroborated claims that her sister died due to domestic violence.

“She didn’t deserve to die. Her children are too young,” she said in mournful tone..

Mr.Odunbaku added that his late sister went to a nurse when she wasn’t feeling well but as result of the severity of her condition, she was referred to a bigger clinic where she was later confirmed dead.

Speaking to THE WHISTLER about the incident, the husband, Mr.Kafilu Oteshile,denied killing his wife and said his late wife had been treating an illness since 2015.

He added that her death was as a result of her inconsistency with her medications.

When he was reminded that the autopsy report says she died of internal bleeding which her family said was as a result of violence to the head, he denied and said “there is nothing of such.”

But when asked to produce the autopsy report in his custody, he promised to release it but never did. He also refused to pick the reporter’s calls again.

But Odunbaku sent a voice recording of his conversation with his late sister’s husband where he accused him of killing his wife and he did not deny.

Efforts to reach the Police Public Relations Officer for the Ogun State Police Command ,Mr.Abimbola Oyeyemi, proved abortive as calls and text messages sent were not acknowledged as of the time of filing this report.