Women Affairs Minister Receives NAWOJ’s Trailblazer Award For Political Empowerment

The Nigeria Association of Women Journalists (NAWOJ) has honoured the Minister of Women Affairs, Imaan Suleiman-Ibrahim, with the “Trailblazer in Women Political Representation” award in recognition of her contributions in advancing women’s political empowerment in Nigeria.

The NAWOJ Zone, comprising Benue, Kogi, Nasarawa, Niger, Plateau, Kwara States, and the FCT presented the award during a courtesy visit to the Minister in Abuja on Friday, at the Ministry’s Headquarters in Abuja.

Presenting the award, NAWOJ Vice President, Zone D, Mrs Chizoba Ogbeche, said the recognition acknowledges the Minister’s dedication to promoting women’s leadership and increased participation in politics.

She recalled that the minister was received with celebration by Ministry staff and women group as well as with great expectations regarding women economic and socio-political empowerment.

She commended the minister for her commitment to the safety and well being of Walida Abdullahi, a young woman, who has been at the centre of controversy over the alleged abduction of “a minor” and relationship with an operative of the DSS.

The NAWOJ vice president commended the Minister for helping address speculation surrounding the sensitive case currently under investigation and assured her of the association’s commitment to responsible journalism.

“On behalf of women journalists, we apologise for any development that may have portrayed the media in a bad light. Every girl-child has the right to life, education and protection, as the Honourable Minister has consistently emphasised,” she said.

Ogbeche expressed confidence in the Minister’s capacity to protect vulnerable women and girls, noting that her emergence in office marked a positive shift for women’s representation.

She further explained that during the Zone’s 65th Independence Celebration in Lafia, Nasarawa state, last year, the Association resolved to personally present the award to her rather than send it through a representative.

“We are here to present this special recognition as ‘Trailblazer in Women Political Representation’ on behalf of our members and to commend you for all you are doing for Nigerian women and children as well as urg,” she said.

Speaking after receiving the award, Suleiman-Ibrahim commended the NAWOJ for recognising her efforts and reaffirmed her commitment to strengthening collaboration with women journalists in advancing national development goals.

She commended the Zone’s leadership for following up on the case of Walida, harping on the need to protect the young woman and her baby, even as she urged the media to avoid undue exposure of Walida in their reportage including publication of her photograph and that of her baby.

The Minister urged the Association to amplify the Renewed Hope Agenda of President Bola Tinubu, describing the president’s declaration of 2026 as the “Year of Family and Social Development” as a historic milestone for women and families across Nigeria.

According to the Minister, the declaration reflects a deliberate commitment by the President to dismantle systemic barriers affecting women and families.

She added that the engagement reaffirmed the Ministry’s commitment to partnering with women journalists as strategic allies in promoting family values and safeguarding the rights and dignity of women and girls.